Hot Dining

OCEAN-FRESH

Just steps from the waterfront, Shuck Seafood + Raw Bar on Salter Street offers lightly cooked and raw fare. The raw menu features scallops and an array of local oysters, plus crab, lobster, shrimp, and more.

In addition to one of the waterfront's largest patios, Salty's on the Waterfront in the Historic Properties boasts an array of fresh local seafood. It's an ideal place to get your mandatory Maritime feed of fish and chips.

The Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar raises the standard for local surf and turf. This stylish restaurant in the heart of the downtown features Atlantic Canadian beef and oysters, alongside an expertly curated wine list.

INTIMATE EVENINGS

Intimate Lot Six on Argyle Street is a must for serious cocktail aficionados. The bar offers a creative array of cocktails, including offerings like Quest of the Parsnip (tequila, lemon, parsnip, angostura bitters), Compelling Argument (Lot 40 whisky, Fernet Branca, vanilla, salted maple, absinthe, bitters), and Wise Men Say Nothing (bourbon, Ardbeg scotch, lemon, grapefruit, sage, egg white).

With its French-inspired seasonal menu, Agricola Street Brasserie has helped turn the North End into Halifax's hottest dining destination. Artfully prepared seasonal dishes, including fresh Atlantic seafood, pair with Nova Scotian wine and beer.

SUSHI SENSATION

With three locations around the city, Sushi Nami Royale is your go-to spot for Japanese fine dining, offering traditional and fusion sushi, paired with creative cocktails. Find it downtown on Dresden Row, just steps from bustling Spring Garden Road.

CARNIVORE’S CHOICE

Picked as one of Where Canada’s Best New Restaurants in Canada (2015), Primal Kitchen on Brenton Street is a butchery-inspired gem. Sustainable local meats (smoked, cured, and butchered in-house) are the specialty, paired with a creative selection of local wine and beer.

MARITIME FEAST

The Shore Club Lobster Supper in Hubbards is an essential Nova Scotian experience, reopening for the season on May 12. Enjoy a huge feed of fresh Atlantic lobster in the rollicking and informal setting of the Shore Club, one of the province’s last old-fashioned dance halls. The menu also includes all-you-can-eat mussels, with vegetarian, steak, chicken, and kids’ meals. Open weekends.

BEER BREAK

Take a break from exploring Spring Garden Road in the subterranean refuge of the Rockbottom Brew pub, where you can enjoy house-made craft beer. Locals love the zesty IPA and malty Irish red. But why play favourites? Order a sampler tray to experience all the newest brews.

The Stubborn Goat Beer Garden on the Halifax waterfront is the ideal place to while away a sunny afternoon watching the ships go by. Alongside a rotating selection of local craft beer, you’ll find tasty noshes from the operators of the Stubborn Goat gastropub: tacos, nachos, fish and chips, burgers, salads, and more.

BREAKFAST CLUB

Get your day off to a good start with a visit to one of the five Cora locations around Halifax. Specializing in breakfast, this popular Quebec chain offers hearty, creative breakfast, complemented with heaps of fresh fruit.

Bagel Montreal Style on Dartmouth's Wyse Road offers exactly what the name says: traditional Montreal-style bagels in a variety of flavours, hand-rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven.

Opening at 7am, Annie's Place Café on Queen Street is a Halifax favourite for hearty home-style breakfasts, with daily specials and baked goods aplenty.

SOMETHING UNEXPECTED

Enjoy a rustic evening in the heart of North End Halifax. Agricola Street’s Timber Lounge is a lumberjack themed bar decked with raw wood and acres of plaid. The bar features local taps and bottled beers, but axe throwing is the main draw. Safety first: staff are on-hand to train and supervise.