HOT DINING

WORLD OF WHISKY

March offers a final chance to experience the NSLC Festival of Whisky. On March 1, Lot Six hosts the Discover Irish Whiskey Dinner, featuring Emerald Isle classics like Jamieson’s, Green Spot, and Red Breast. Concurrently, the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront hosts the Discover the Distilleries of Scotland event, with tastings of Bowmore, Glenmorangie, and many more. Capping the festival back at the Harbourfront on March 2, the Grand Tasting, feature some 170 selections from around the world.

WHEN IRISH EYES ARE SMILIN’

On St. Patrick’s Day, the line will start forming at sun-up outside The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. Enjoy traditional music throughout the day, a pint of ale from the old sod, and Irish cuisine like lamb stew.

A local favourite for a tipple with friends, Durty Nelly's Irish Pub on Argyle Street boasts an array of popular pub grub, including Emerald Isle favourites like bangers and mash, fish and chips, and chicken curry. Wash it down with a local ale, or an imported Irish brew.

Steps from the waterfront in the Historic Properties, the Lower Deck Pub—Beer Market is the quintessential Maritime pub, with live music, craft beer aplenty, and a friendly convivial vibe.

THE FINER THINGS

Tucked away in historic Brewery Market on Lower Water Street, da Maurizio Fine Dining is a perennial local favourite. The rustic cuisine of Northern Italy inspires Chef Andrew King, as he offers classics like veal scaloppini sautéed with fresh lobster, seared breast of Brome Lake duck, and spice-crusted rack of lamb. An expertly curated wine list and top-notch service complement the experience.

JOINING FORCES

Halifax restaurateur Bill Pratt—the man behind local favourites Habanero’s, Cheese Curds, and Fish + Chix—recently teamed up with Prince Edward Island’s Upstreet Brewing to open a new barbecue joint in Dartmouth. Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse on Windmill Road offers the brewery’s distinctive craft beer and Southern staples aplenty: pulled pork, brisket, cheddar-and-beer sausage, and more.

FESTIVAL OF FLAVOUR

Continuing through March 7, the Savour Food & Wine Festival features a series of special events celebrating the province’s culinary offerings. Highlights include Dine Around (special prix fixe menus at participating restaurants, showcasing local flavours) and the Decadence food-and-wine-pairing event at the Prince George Hotel on Market Street.

HISTORIC BREWS

Located in a heritage building on Lower Water Street, the Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery offers visitors a journey back in time. Costumed interpreters share the story of the historic brewery and its namesake founder (who was also mayor of Halifax). On site, brewmaster Stefan Gagliardi creates small-batch brews, offering tasty new options for fans of the ubiquitous Keith’s IPA.

FIERY FLAVOURS

Don’t let the humble exterior fool you: loyal foodies jam Mexico Lindo on Dutch Village Road every night of the week. Fiery home-style Mexican cuisine is the house specialty. The menu includes explosively flavourful offerings like burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, tacos, and more.