Hot Dining

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Glitter Bean is a new queer-friendly (and welcoming to all) café, a block west of the Halifax Public Gardens on Spring Garden Road. Relaxed and funky, it offers organic fair-trade coffee, specialty drinks, baked goods, and snacks.



Photo: Trevor J. Adams

QUICK, CASUAL, TASTY

Fredie’s Fantastic Fish House on Oland Crescent in Bayers Lake is a local favourite for fish and chips. Light batter, fresh haddock, generous portions, friendly service, and relaxed diner atmosphere.

Bill Pratt—the restaurateur behind Cheese Curds Gourmet Burgers + Poutinerie and Habaneros Modern Taco Bar—recently unveiled Fish + Chix on Windmill Road in Dartmouth. Specialties include fried haddock and chips, tacos, Thai chicken bites, and the Captain’s Seafood Platter (with haddock, scallops, clams, and shrimp).

SOMETHING SWEET

If you’re the sort of person who eats dessert first, go directly to The Middle Spoon on Barrington Street and at Sunnyside Mall in Bedford. Sweet offerings abound; experience the rich creamy goodness of the peanut-butter pie. PS: There’s also a fine selection of cocktails, wines, and Nova Scotian beers.

WHEN IRISH EYES ARE SMILIN’

For a classic pub experience, visit The Old Triangle Irish Ale House on Prince Street. This boisterous spot is known for its sidewalk patio, live Celtic music, and menu jam-packed with pub favourites like curry and chips, Irish stew, and pan-fried haddock. The bar boasts local and imported beers and ciders (with mandatory Irish offerings such as Guinness, Harp, and Kilkenny) plus one of the finest selections of whiskies around.



Photo: Caitrin Pilkington

PIZZA PERFECTION

Morris East has expanded with new locations uptown on Quinpool Road and in Bedford West, but you’ll still find the mothership a block from the waterfront on Morris Street. Visit the intimate little dining room for delicious wood-fired pizzas showcasing fresh local ingredients.

Family-run Rinaldo’s on Windsor Street boasts all manner of Italian-American comfort food and the pizza hits the bullseye every time. We recommend the Pizza Samuele with pepperoni, roasted garlic, mozzarella, Grana Padano, and ricotta.

On the Halifax Waterfront in Bishop’s Landing, Ristorante a Mano is another pizza mecca. If you’re an old-school purist, try the Margherita. This traditional Italian specialty looks deceptively simple with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and nothing else but tons of Old World flavour.



Photo: NS Tourism

WORLD OF WINE

Running from September 25 to 29, the Festival of Wines is de rigueur for lovers of the grape. Highlights including wine dinners at Chives Canadian Bistro and Cut Steakhouse, an exclusive tasting at Casino Nova Scotia, a gala with Symphony Nova Scotia, and Grand Tastings at the Cunard Centre, featuring some 350 wines from around the world.

GOOD THINGS IN SMALL PACKAGES *Editor’s Pick*

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beer and ciders.