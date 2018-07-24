Hot Dining

PATIO PARTY
• Take a lofty perch above the bustle of Spring Garden Road to enjoy the rooftop patio at Your Father’s Moustache. This perennial summer favourite is the ideal place to laze away a sunny afternoon with a cold beverage, including four house-brewed beers. There are daily lunch specials and a popular weekend brunch menu (with offerings like skillets, french toast, and pancakes).
• Right on the waterfront boardwalk in the Historic Properties, Salty’s Restaurant boasts a harbourside patio with tables just steps from the ocean. As the name suggests, you’ll find all manner of seafood, including fresh Atlantic lobster.
• Friendly and casual, with an ever-evolving selection of local and imported craft beers, the Stillwell Beer Garden on Spring Garden Road is a summertime classic. The ideal spot to recharge after a day exploring the busy shopping district.
• A short walk from the Halifax Transit ferry terminal in Dartmouth, Battery Park is another must-visit for beer aficionados. Enjoy a tasty local pint on the cool shady patio.
Photo: Tammy Fancy
CHILL OUT
When exploring city streets, beat the heat with a tasty treat. At Sugah on the waterfront boardwalk in Bishop’s Landing, you’ll find all manner of confections, but the star of the show is the house-made hand-paddled ice cream, showcasing unique Nova Scotian ingredients.
BURGER BUDDIES
Just around the corner from the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road, Relish Gourmet Burgers offers creative takes on the classic burger and fries. The house specialty is the Halifax Explosion: a flash-grilled pineapple ring dusted in habanero powder, plus pancetta bacon, curried onion frites, and aged cheddar.
SOME ENCHANTED EVENING *Editor’s Pick*
Old World style meets New World attitude at this relaxed-yet-stylish waterfront spot. The Bicycle Thief is the playground of acclaimed chef Maurizio Bertossi. The menu showcases his Northern Italian roots, offering traditional comfort food with a New World air and plenty of playful innovations. The satisfying and artful house-made pasta dishes are always a hit; the Linguine all’Aragosta features fresh Atlantic lobster, taken to new heights with a rich sauce and fresh pasta. Pair with a selection from the well-curated wine list, showcasing vintages from around the world, with a heavy Italian emphasis. Cap your meal with a decadent dessert. The menu is ever-evolving; at press time, highlights include lemon blueberry cake, ice-cream cake, crème brûlée, gelato sundaes, pecan pie, and lemon cheesecake.
Photo: Tammy Fancy
LOCAL FAVOURITES
• Athens Restaurant on Quinpool Road offers the Greek mainstays you’d expect, but Haligonians love it for weekend brunch: omelettes, eggs Florentine, and a buffet chock full of breakfast favourites like sausage, baked beans, pancakes, perogies, pastries, and more.
• Maxwell’s Plum on Grafton Street boasts a huge array of craft beers and brews from around the globe, served alongside burgers, sandwiches, fish, and chips, and pub grub galore.
• Scratch-made vegan cuisine makes Wild Leek a Windsor Street neighbourhood favourite. With an on-site bakery, tasty gourmet desserts are the house specialty.