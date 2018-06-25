Hot Dining

Photo: Tourism Nova Scotia
A SHORE THING
The Shore Club Lobster Supper in Hubbards is an essential Nova Scotian experience. Enjoy a huge feed of fresh Atlantic lobster in the rollicking and informal setting of the Shore Club, one of the province’s last old-fashioned dance halls. The menu also includes all-you-can-eat mussels, with vegetarian, steak, chicken, and kids’ meals.
CHEERS!
• Take a break from the bustle of Spring Garden Road in the subterranean refuge of the Rockbottom Brewpub. The menu offers all the pub grub you’d expect, but the house-made craft-beer is the real draw. Locals love the zesty IPA and malty Irish red; keep an eye out for the brewer’s latest seasonal creations. But why play favourites? A sampler tray is a tasty way to experience all the newest brews.
• The Stubborn Goat Beer Garden on the Halifax waterfront is the ideal place to while away a sunny afternoon watching the ships go by. Alongside a rotating selection of local craft beer, you’ll find tasty noshes from the operators of the Stubborn Goat, one of the downtown’s most popular gastropubs—tacos, nachos, fish and chips, burgers, salads, croquettes, and more.
Photo: Trevor J. Adams
INDULGE YOUR INSTINCTS
Picked as one of Where Canada’s Best New Restaurants in Canada (2015), Primal Kitchen on Brenton Street is a butchery-inspired gem. Sustainable local meats (smoked, cured, and butchered in-house) are the specialty, paired with a creative selection of local wine and beer.
Photo: Trevor J. Adams
ASIAN APPETITE
With locations around the city, Sushi Nami Royale is your go-to spot for Japanese FIne dining, offering traditional and fusion sushi, paired with creative cocktails. Find it downtown on Dresden Row, just steps from bustling Spring Garden Road.
PASTA PERFECTION
The Vines Pasta Grill on Panavista Drive in Dartmouth is a neighbourhood favourite. You’ll find all the Italian favourites you’d expect—seafood linguine, veal marsala, penne arrabiata, gnocchi, and pizza—plus a much-loved Sunday brunch buffet.
Photo: Tammy Fancy
ON THE ROCKS *Editor’s Pick*
For five decades, The Sou’wester has been serving up fresh seafood and Maritime hospitality alongside the wild North Atlantic in Peggy’s Cove. With a spectacular view of the ocean and the village’s iconic lighthouse, this is an ideal spot to try can’t-miss dishes like fish and chips, boiled lobster, and scratch-made gingerbread.
START STRONG
• Get your day off to a good start with a visit to one of the five Cora locations around Halifax. Specializing in breakfast, this popular Quebec chain offers hearty, creative breakfast, paired with heaping helpings of fresh fruit.
• Bagel Montreal Style on Dartmouth’s Wyse Road offers exactly what the name says: traditional Montreal-style bagels in a variety of flavours, hand-rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven. Try a traditional poppy seed, a sweet treat like banana chocolate, or a savoury selection with rosemary, sea salt, and olive oil.
• Opening at 7am, Annie’s Place Café on Queen Street is a Halifax favourite for hearty home-style breakfasts, with daily specials and baked goods aplenty.