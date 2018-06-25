Hot Dining

The Shore Club Lobster Supper in Hubbards is an essential Nova Scotian experience. Enjoy a huge feed of fresh Atlantic lobster in the rollicking and informal setting of the Shore Club, one of the province’s last old-fashioned dance halls. The menu also includes all-you-can-eat mussels, with vegetarian, steak, chicken, and kids’ meals.

CHEERS!

• Take a break from the bustle of Spring Garden Road in the subterranean refuge of the Rockbottom Brewpub. The menu offers all the pub grub you’d expect, but the house-made craft-beer is the real draw. Locals love the zesty IPA and malty Irish red; keep an eye out for the brewer’s latest seasonal creations. But why play favourites? A sampler tray is a tasty way to experience all the newest brews.

• The Stubborn Goat Beer Garden on the Halifax waterfront is the ideal place to while away a sunny afternoon watching the ships go by. Alongside a rotating selection of local craft beer, you’ll find tasty noshes from the operators of the Stubborn Goat, one of the downtown’s most popular gastropubs—tacos, nachos, fish and chips, burgers, salads, croquettes, and more.



Photo: Trevor J. Adams

INDULGE YOUR INSTINCTS