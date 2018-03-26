Hot Dining

5 FOR BEER LOVERS

—Stylish Stillwell on Barrington Street is a must-visit for craft-beer aficionados, with 12 taps plus cask and bottled brews.

—Dartmouth’s Battery Park showcases the local-beer scene: 13 different beer on tap, plus local craft cider.

—At Rockbottom Brew Pub on Spring Garden Road, you’ll find seasonal and flagship beers brewed on site, plus a selection of other local beers, wines, and ciders.

—Before the craft-beer scene exploded, there was The Maxwell’s Plum on Grafton Street. With dozens of brews from around the world on offer, you’ll find something for any taste.

—Don’t let the strip-mall exterior fool you. Jamieson’s Irish-House & Grill on Cole Harbour Drive keeps locals coming back for craft beers (and the Irish offerings you’d expect) paired with traditional Emerald Isle pub favourites.

MARITIME CLASSIC

It’s not on the waterfront, but Fredie’s Fantastic Fish House, tucked away in Bayer’s Lake on Oland Crescent, is among your best bets for a traditional feed of fish and chips. The tiny casual diner boasts friendly service and huge portions. Try the perfectly fried fresh Atlantic haddock or hearty chowder.

GOOD THINGS IN SMALL PACKAGES

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beer and ciders.

DESSERT FIRST *Editor’s Pick*

If you’re the sort of person who skips dinner to save room for dessert, proceed directly to The Middle Spoon on Barrington Street and at Sunnyside Mall. This stylish spot specializes in decadent desserts paired with creative cocktails. It’s the ideal place to spend an evening with friends.

PERFECT PAIR

Bramosa Pizzeria & Beer Bar on Quinpool Road is the ideal spot to indulge in the classic beer and pizza pairing. Local craft brews pair with signature creations like the Tuscan Sun (white sauce, hot banana peppers, pineapple, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives) and Lombardy’s Fire (smoked bacon, jalapeño, pineapple). Free delivery on the Halifax Peninsula (on orders over $15) after 4pm.

CASUAL FAVOURITES

—A Southern-style smokehouse tucked away in a tiny Barrington Street spot, Boneheads BBQ is beloved by locals. The menu includes all the slow-smoked mainstays you’d expect: ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more. Indecisive? Try the mammoth (and ideal for sharing) Pit Boss Sampler and get a little bit of everything.

—Just around the corner from the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road, Relish Gourmet Burgers offers creative takes on the classic burger and fries. The house specialty is the Halifax Explosion: a flash-grilled pineapple ring dusted in habanero powder, plus pancetta bacon, curried onion frites, and aged cheddar.