Hot Dining

WONDERFUL WHISKY

If you’re a whisky aficionado, March 1 to 3 is the time to be in Halifax, as the city hosts the NSLC Festival of Whisky. Attendees will experience some of the world’s finest whiskies at the Grand Tasting, featuring some 170 selections. Highlights also include the Single Malt Whisky Dinner at Chives Canadian Bistro, while Casino Nova Scotia hosts an exploration of Scottish distilleries and a Single Malt Scotch Master Class.

LUCK OF THE IRISH

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Halifax? Locals love these spots for jolly all-day celebrations.

—On March 17, the line will start forming at sun-up outside The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. Enjoy traditional music throughout the day, a pint of ale from the old sod, and Irish cuisine like lamb stew.

—A local favourite for a tipple with friends, Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub on Argyle Street boasts an array of popular pub grub, including Emerald Isle favourites like bangers and mash, fish and chips, and chicken curry. Wash it down with a local ale, or an imported Irish brew.

—Across the harbour in Dartmouth, Jamieson’s Irish Pub on Cumberland Drive is a must for local-beer explorers, with 16 taps showcasing Nova Scotia’s best. The bar boasts a broad selection of premium whisky and rum.

NOVA SCOTIA’S BEST

Continuing through March 15, the Savour Food & Wine Festival features a series of special events celebrating the province’s culinary offerings. Highlights include Dine Around (special prix fixe menus at participating restaurants, showcasing local flavours) and the Craft Beer Cottage Party on March 3—a beer festival showcasing dozens of local brewers.

THE FINER THINGS

Tucked away in historic Brewery Market on Lower Water Street, da Maurizio Fine Dining is a perennial local favourite. The rustic cuisine of Northern Italy inspires Chef Andrew King, as he offers classics like fresh pasta, Atlantic lobster, duck, lamb, and more. An expertly curated wine list and top-notch service complement the experience.

PIZZA PERFECTION

—Intimate Morris East, just steps from the waterfront on Morris Street, pairs wood-fired gourmet pizza with local beer and wine. Not venturing downtown? Visit the newer location on Nine Mile Drive in Bedford West.

—New York-Italian cuisine rules at Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo Trattoria on Young Street in the historic Hydrostone Market. If you’re not in the mood for the signature pie, the hearty meatball hero is one of Halifax’s most popular sandwiches.

—Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market on Marginal Road, Tomavinos boasts an assortment of popular Italian pizza and pasta creations.

—If you love pizza, you won’t want to miss Ristorante a Mano on Lower Water Street. The Pancetta, Poplpette e Funghi (crispy pancetta, house-made meatballs, wild mushrooms, fresh mozzarella) is a local favourite.

—Recently selected by the editors as one of Where Canada’s 10 Best New Restaurants, Rinaldo’s on Windsor Street has quickly become a neighbourhood favourite, with creative pizzas, mighty sandwiches, and weekend brunch.

FIERY FLAVOURS *Editor’s Pick*

Don’t let the humble exterior fool you: loyal foodies jam Mexico Lindo on Dutch Village Road every night of the week. Fiery home-style Mexican cuisine is the house specialty. The menu includes explosively flavourful offerings like burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, tacos, and more.