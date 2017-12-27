Hot Dining

SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES

Foodies flock to Highwayman Restaurant & Bar on Barrington Street for Spanish-inspired share plates and original cocktails. This cozy, up-market option servers a menu of seafood, cured meats, cheeses, and more. Save room for a decadent dessert and something from the carefully-curated wine list.

COCKTAIL HOUR

Recently, Bar Kismet mixologist Will Irvine won the regional finals of the North American Bacardi Legacy cocktail competition, and will go on to represent the city at the Global Finals in Mexico City. Visit the friendly Agricola Street bar (which also serves an excellent array of local seafood) to sample his latest creations.

A RESTO WITH A STORY

The Watch That Ends The Night pairs an ambitious name with an ambitious concept. The new Dartmouth waterfront spot is a cocktail and wine bar with a kitchen headed by Mark Gray (Gold Medal Plates winner 2016) that is focused on developing a new Canadian cuisine through curing and fermenting local seasonal ingredients. It’s named for Hugh MacLennan’s 1958 novel, sharing an aesthetic with the same North American late-modern tastes.

LUNCH BUNCH

—Come hungry to Darrell’s Restaurant on Fenwick Street. This joint is known for sizeable, gourmet burgers. A local favourite is the Hawaiian Burger featuring Angus Beef topped with teriyaki-marinated pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring lei.

—Go back in time at the True North Diner in Bedford Place mall. This 1950s-themed diner dishes up burgers, fries, shakes, and more. The classic dinner section of the menu highlights home-style fare such as meatloaf, fish cakes, and all-day breakfast.

HEAD OF THE CLASS *Editor’s Pick*

Every year, Where magazines across Canada present a series of awards feting Canada’s Best New Restaurants. When it came to picking this city’s representative, the Where Halifax team had an easy choice: Rinaldo’s on Windsor Street. This intimate, casual spot—run by two brothers—offers Italian-American favourites. Old family recipes are the key; they’re the sons of the couple that founded Halifax pizza mainstay Salvatore’s in the historic Hydrostone neighbourhood.

STEAK EXPECTATIONS

For an opulent and unforgettable dining experience, Cut Steakhouse is the downtown’s go-to destination. Contemporary and classy, Cut emphasizes world-class service, with beef dry-aged on site. From the restaurant behind popular Halifax spots like Bistro Le Coq, East of Grafton Tavern, and Waterfront Warehouse.

TEA TIME

Located on historic Granville Mall in downtown Halifax, Sawadee Tea House serves some 150 types of loose-leaf teas from around the world, with formulae to help you reenergize, rejuvenate, and recharge.