Hot Dining

THE SIMPLE THINGS

Stylish but unfussy, Elements at the Westin Nova Scotian hotel showcases local small-business suppliers. The award-winning, multinational culinary team apply worldly knowledge of flavour combinations to the ingredients harvested from the farms and oceans around Nova Scotia, all paired with local wines, spirits, and beer.

KITCHEN PARTY

For a truly distinctive dining experience, check out The Kitchen Table on Gottingen Street. This intimate spot offers an eight-course tasting menu using local and foraged ingredients. Reservations strongly recommended.

GO EAST

In the heart of downtown Halifax on Argyle Street, East of Grafton Tavern is an easygoing restaurant catering to business and leisure travellers alike, while maintaining a chill neighbourhood vibe. Locals love it for the ever-changing menu of seasonal cocktails featuring house-made bitters, and friendly service. East of Grafton fills a specific niche, but in a way that’s broadly appealing.

IN WITH THE NEW

—Spend the last few hours of 2017 at Grafton Street Dinner Theatre. The evening features a four-course meal during a performance of Viva Las Vegas. After the show, stick around for live music and dancing, midnight champagne, party favours, and hors d’oeuvres.

—Lion and Bright on Agricola Street will host its annual NYE get-together. Choose from the early or late seating, and enjoy a five-course tasting menu (with optional vegetarian picks) and a glass of champagne to ring in the New Year.

YEAR-ROUND FOOD TRUCKS

You don’t have to wait until spring to enjoy those food-truck flavours again. Truck-side in Dartmouth is Canada’s first “indoor food-truck food court.” Several different kitchens serve up food-truck style eats: Chinese, seafood, BBQ, burgers, Tex-Mex, and more.

GATHER BY THE FIRE

Tucked into the petite Halliburton hotel on Morris Street, you’ll find Stories Restaurant, a fine-dining establishment known for attention to detail. Enjoy regional haute cuisine, a carefully curated wine list, and artful desserts. Reserve a spot in the cozy library to dine by firelight.

WELCOME HOME

Abdul Kadar Sadieh wasn’t planning to immigrate when he suggested that his brother apply for a job in Halifax in 2003. Seven years and two kitchen jobs later, he runs Chef Abod Cafe on Kempt Road, offering hearty Middle Eastern cuisine.