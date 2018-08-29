Film from the Edge

The Social Shift

The FIN Festival puts the spotlight on east coast filmmaking talents

By: Trevor J. Adams

For cinephiles, September 13 to 20 is the best week of the year in Halifax. FIN Atlantic International Film Festival returns to the city with myriad screenings and special events. Billed as “an eight-day celebration of film, media, and music from around the world,” FIN makes Halifax a must-visit destination for industry insiders.

As one of Canada’s Big Four film festivals, FIN screens many films that are likely to be darlings of the festival circuit, but the focus on East Coast talents and productions is what makes this event truly unique. Unless otherwise noted, gala screenings are at Cineplex Theatres at Park Lane on Spring Garden Road.



Just Be Gemma

GALA PRESENTATIONS

September 13

Opening Night Gala at the Dalhousie Arts Centre Splinters by Thom Fitzgerald (Nova Scotia). A winner of over two dozen international awards, Fitzgerald adapts the Lee-Anne Poole play Splinters.

September 14

An Audience of Chairs by Deanne Foley (Newfoundland). The story of a gifted woman struggling to cope with mental illness and reconnect with her estranged children. Adapted from the award-winning Joan Clark novel of the same name.



Immaculate Memories

September 15

Hopeless Romantic by Deanne Foley, Megan Wennberg, Latonia Hartery, Stephanie Clattenburg, Martine Blue, Ruth Lawrence (Nova Scotia, Newfoundland). An ensemble of directors offer a wry and funny subversion of the predictable rom-com genre.

September 16

Reel East Coast Shorts Gala. Nine films representing all four Atlantic Provinces.



The Girls of Meru

September 16

G. Patrick Condon’s Incredible Violence by G. Patrick Condon (Newfoundland). “A hack filmmaker wastes the money lent to him by a mysterious organization, and so has to take matters into his own hands by locking a cast of actors in a house and becoming the villain in his own slasher movie.” —IMDB

September 17

Love, Scott by Laura Marie Wayne (Nova Scotia). The journey of a young gay musician who is attacked and left paralyzed from the waist down. Described as an “intimate and visually evocative window into the queer experience.”



The Capital Project

And this is just a small selection of what FIN has to offer. Other highlights include the special presentation Halloween Party by Nova Scotian Jay Dahl, the feature Pogey Beach by Jeremy Larter of Prince Edward Island, and the “Cinema 902” series, featuring Nova Scotian productions like Aliens with Knives (Struan Sutherland, Nicole Steeves), Creepy Crawling (Chelsea Comeau), and The Last Divide (DIllon Garland).