Championship sports, history, science, art, and more—there’s a ton to see and do in Halifax this month

By Trevor J. Adams

SPORTS CENTRE

It’s championship season in Halifax, as the city hosts three major sports events! Up first is championship basketball, as Scotiabank Centre once again hosts the AUS Basketball Championships. Atlantic Canada’s top men’s and women’s university teams battle for the regional titles, with the championship games coming on March 1. Next on the calendar is a pair of major hockey tournaments. Running from March 12–15, the U Sports Men’s Hockey Championship, brings the top university teams from across Canada to the city to battle for the national title. Capping the month is the IIHF Women’s World Championship, beginning on March 31. See elite athletes from around the globe in Halifax (and nearby Truro), battling for the international women’s hockey crown.

YOUNG ARTISTS

March Break is the perfect time to foster your budding artistes at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (page 41) on Hollis Street. Events include March Break Art Classes from March 16–20—no experience necessary. Through collaborative and individual projects, students will explore the dynamic worlds of painting, drawing, printmaking, and collage before moving on to sculptural materials such as clay, plaster, wire, found objects, and more as they create 3D objects.

GO PLAY OUTDOORS

Skating on the Oval on Halifax Common at the corner of North Park and Cogswell streets has become a rite of winter in Halifax—join the locals for a free whirl on the outdoor ice. No skates? No problem: free skate and helmet rentals are available on site with photo ID. It’s the largest outdoor refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City. See halifax.ca/SkateHRM/index.php for skate times.

THE WORLD AROUND US

The Museum of Natural History on Summer Street boasts an array of permanent exhibitions, including Science on a Sphere, to learn about weather, shipping routes, and ocean currents. It’s home to Gus the gopher tortoise, who has been delighting young patrons for more than 70 years. And continuing through June 21, it features Egyptian Mummies & Eternal Life. This exhibition features 100+ artifacts, including mummies and painted sarcophagi, evoking the myths and mysteries of ancient Egypt.

HANDS-ON SCIENCE

The Discovery Centre on Lower Water Street is the ideal spot to while away a blustery day. This huge, whimsical science centre is jam-packed with hands-on fun and interactive exhibits.

Special programming for March includes Loco-Locomotion and Digital Discovery camps. See the discoverycentre.ca for details.