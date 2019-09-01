Roger Poirier is a member of Les Clefs d’Or and has been the concierge at the Delta Beausejour by Marriott in Moncton, N.B., for over 25 years. He loves to travel and enjoys photography. He’s a frequent visitor to Halifax.

What’s one thing every visitor to Halifax should know?

At noontime every day, historical animators at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site fire a cannon at noon, which booms across the downtown. Dating back to the 1800s, the noon gun tradition continues every day except Christmas. Halifax Citadel is one of Canada’s most-visited National Historic Sites and if you’re not expecting the daily blast, it can be quite a surprise.

Where can visitors find the latest fall fashions?

Take a stroll on Spring Garden Road. There you can explore the over 200 retail shops and services. Samuel & Co. offers a wide variety of fashion choices, while Roots is a longstanding favourite across the country. Have a drink at Your Father’s Moustache pub. Here you can get a great local craft beer and still enjoy the rooftop patio. Finish the day at the Halifax Public Gardens. Just steps from Spring Garden Road, these are the finest original formal Victorian-style gardens in North America. And admission is free!

What spot do you recommend for a business lunch?

The Bicycle Thief, Bishop’s Landing, is on the waterfront and offers a North American menu with an Italian soul. It has a wonderful view of the harbour and a heated patio for cooler days. Order a few appetizers for lunch and share them. The locally harvested mussels are my favourite.

What itinerary do you suggest for visitors spending the day In downtown Dartmouth?

If you’re staying near the Halifax waterfront, take the Halifax Transit ferry to Alderney Landing. The crossing gives you a great view of the harbour, skyline, and bridges. You can explore the park and trail along the water, and then head to local favourite The Wooden Monkey for lunch. Local flavours are the specialty, with lots of vegetarian and gluten-free options. In this compact neighbourhood, you’ll find Quaker House and the Dartmouth Heritage Museum, plus lots of shops, two breweries, a cidery, and more.

What are your favourite day-trip destinations?

Lawrencetown Beach off Hwy. 207 on the Eastern Shore is a sand and cobble beach that is a prime destination for local and international surfers. Or take a drive down the South Shore to picturesque Chester and see the beautiful marina, homes, and gardens. Charming little Tanner Brewing is one of the smallest craft breweries in the country. Mahone Bay offers more picturesque views, including the iconic vista of the three churches by the water. Next on your route is Lunenburg, home of the Bluenose II schooner and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dating back to 1753, this historic town is famous for its distinctive architecture.