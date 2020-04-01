Diane Munroe is resident services manager at Curve and Pavilion on South Park Street in Halifax and cooperate affiliate of Les Clefs d’Or Atlantic Region.

What’s the best thing about spring in Halifax?

The best thing is watching the city come to life with all of its beautiful gardens. When spring arrives you can be sure to find people at the Halifax Public Gardens taking in the beautiful landscape and relaxing on a bench while reading a book. Spring is the perfect time to enjoy all of the nature this city has to offer. April is also the month that exciting things start to kick off before the busy summer arrives. People come out in the nice weather, patios open, and the city comes to life!

What advice do you have for people who plan to rely on local transit during their visit?

The Halifax Transit passenger ferry sails from its terminal near Cable Wharf on Lower Water Street. It’s an easy and inexpensive way to cross the harbour to Dartmouth and check out the neighbourhood’s stylish boutiques, restaurants, and craft breweries. The fare is $2.75 ($2 for seniors and children) with free transfers to bus routes.

What’s a unique spot to find locally made gifts and crafts?

You’ll find Craft Nova Scotia’s Designer Craft Shop tucked away at 1099 Marginal Rd. in Halifax. This shop offers lots of unique handmade crafts from wood sculptures, leather goods, stained glass and even pottery. There is something here for everyone.

Which local cafes should coffee aficionados be sure to visit?

Just around the corner from the bustle of Spring Garden Road, you’ll find the Garden Food Bar and lounge at 5475 Clyde St., across from the Halifax Central Library. In addition to well-brewed coffee, it offers gluten-free options and healthy food choices. It feels like you’re sitting in a beautiful garden while sipping your morning coffee. If you’re in the North End, pop by Café Lara on Agricola Street. This is a beautiful space with amazing coffee and a seasonal sidewalk patio.

What’s your pick for this month’s must-see entertainment events?

On April 16, the Harlem Globetrotters will be at Scotiabank Centre. The Globetrotters are an American basketball exhibition team that play games all over the world entertaining thousands. From high-level athleticism to comedic acts, the Globetrotters are sure to impress.

What does the Bayers Lake area have to offer visitors who want a memorable meal?

Cheachie’s Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar on Chain Lake Drive has friendly service and great Mexican cuisine, paired with premium spirits and local craft beer. The staff are very knowledgeable about the menu, making every visit an enjoyable experience.