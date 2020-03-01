Trevor MacRae is an executive host at Casino Nova Scotia. He graduated from Dalhousie University with bachelors of arts and commerce. He is a professional affiliate with Les Clefs d’Or Canada, where he’s formed key relationships within Halifax’s hospitality industry.

What are the can’t-miss events and attractions for families visiting the city during March Break?

The Halifax Central Library has a fantastic lineup of family activities during March break. Little Ray’s will provide an educational and entertaining experience featuring some cool and scaly creatures. There are numerous educational workshops for various ages as well as a multitude of family friendly movies. March Break at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is offering a super-hero themed week of music, dance, eating, and activities. With hands-on learning and workshops featuring favourite comic book characters and real life super heroes, this is bound to be a fun event for the whole family.

What’s a good spot for a family dinner before an event downtown?

East Side Mario’s, located on Prince Street in downtown Halifax is popular for its family-focused atmosphere. It has exceptional daily deals with many focused around children. $2 Tuesdays where all kids eat big meals plus Mario’s chillers for $2 each is one of the many great deals at this family-friendly restaurant.

What does Halifax have to offer people travelling without children this month?

For the Irish and Irish-at-heart, Halifax is a superb spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with numerous pubs to enjoy the festivities and a few being authentic Irish pubs. Durty Nelly’s is always a popular spot to take in the festivities. The Nova Scotia Craft Beer Festival on March 21 at the Cunard Centre is a unique and entertaining event that allows you to sample the best Nova Scotian beer, plus food and music.

What sites should a history buff be sure to visit this month?

Located in the heart of Halifax’s historic waterfront, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in Nova Scotia’s rich maritime heritage than the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. From small craft boatbuilding to world war convoys, the Days of Sail to the Age of Steam, the Titanic to the Halifax Explosion, you will learn stories and events that helped shape Nova Scotia.

What tips do you have for someone visiting Halifax without a car?

While you are visiting Halifax you can become a member of CarShare Atlantic (carshareatlantic.ca), which has cars parked in various locations in Halifax that you can drive for a one way or round-trip and is a very inexpensive option. You can also walk most places downtown fairly easily and there is a pedway system which is quite extensive that allows you to walk from the Prince George Hotel all the way to Casino Nova Scotia should inclement weather be a factor.

Where can visitors find the hottest spring fashions?

Foreign Affair on Spring Garden Road is constantly searching for the latest must-have trends from around the world. It offers a unique shopping experience, carrying the largest assortment of women’s contemporary and luxury fashion in Eastern Canada. Duggers Men’s Wear on Spring Garden Road boasts top fashion brands for the stylish man and its customer service is second to none.