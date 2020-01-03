Concierge Q&A

Trevor Proude is head concierge at The Hollis Halifax—A Doubletree Suites by Hilton. He is a musician and limousine chauffeur, and regional director for Les Clefs d’Or Atlantic.

What’s one event no visitor to Halifax should miss this winter?

On Jan. 18, the Nova Scotia Mass Choir presents The Dream Continues, its annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. This amazing and inspirational evening always wows audiences. Throughout February, the Savour Food & Wine Festival showcases the very best of Atlantic Canada’s food scene, with the Savour show spotlighting over 70 of Nova Scotia’s finest restaurants and food and beverage producers. Learn more in the cover story.

Where should a visitor go for a traditional Maritime pub experience?

Right in the centre of downtown Halifax is Durty Nelly’s on Argyle Street, a favourite with visitors and locals alike. Excellent pub food, great beer, and regular entertainment with well known local artists. Closer to the waterfront, the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street bills itself as the “Celtic Heart of the Maritimes,” with a full menu, daily specials, a great atmosphere and live entertainment.

Where can visitors find unique gifts for Valentine’s Day?

I recommend the Heart Box by Rousseau Chocolatier, a Valentine’s themed gift basket from Sweet Jane’s, a spa experience from Spirit Spa, jewelry from Fireworks Gallery or a special card from Inkwell Modern Handmade Boutique.

What’s a good way for a family to spend a blustery winter day in Halifax?

Blustery or not, the skating Oval on the Halifax Common is fun for the whole family. The Oval is an outdoor skating rink equivalent in size to three NHL hockey rinks. Helmets and skates available (free with a government-issued photo ID).

What does Nova Scotia have to offer skiing enthusiasts?

We may not be known for our giant mountains but we have two excellent locations for downhill skiing (and night skiing). Martock, in Windsor, offers skiing and snowboarding and Ski Wentworth in the Wentworth Valley is the largest alpine ski facility in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia also offers several excellent cross country ski trails: see crosscountryns.ca.

What’s the most common misconception visitors have about Halifax?

That we are just a fishing village! Yes, we do have amazing fishing villages like Peggy’s Cove nearby, and the most amazing seafood as a result. But we also have completely unique Neptune Theatre which showcases top-notch productions, Symphony Nova Scotia whose members wow us every time, a thriving food scene, an equally thriving craft-beer and cider scene, the best pubs in Canada, the most breathtaking beaches and trails, the very best musicians and entertainers, a growing art community, the highest tides in the world and the second deepest harbour in the world. We are very proud of our city and province—come back and see more!