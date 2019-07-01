Concierge Q&A

Trevor Proude is head concierge at The Hollis Halifax-A Doubletree Suites by Hilton. He is a musician and limousine chauffeur, and has been in the hotel industry for 15 years recently becoming regional director for Les Clefs d’Or Atlantic, which is a part of an international association of concierges.

What’s one event no visitor to the Halifax area should miss this month?

Halifax is alive with music in July, beginning with the famous Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo until July 6. This year’s theme is “The Power of Peace.” The Tattoo truly has something for everyone; it is emotional, dramatic, and entertaining. Up next is the Halifax Jazz Festival, which opens on July 9 and takes over the waterfront and various venues around the city. See the cover story.

What’s your favourite patio on a sunny afternoon?

All Haligonians look forward to patio season and in Halifax and there are many to choose from. Amongst my favourites are The Stubborn Goat Beer Garden on the Halifax Waterfront with spectacular views of the harbour from the upper level, Mexicali Rosa’s on the rooftop overlooking Spring Garden Road, and a local seasonal favourite, Stillwell Beer Garden, also on Spring Garden.



Do you need a car to enjoy Halifax?

Like any city, Halifax is best explored on foot, especially if you only have a day or two. Within walking distance of the downtown area, visitors can easily access the waterfront, Halifax Citadel, and the Halifax Public Gardens. Halifax Transit ferry run regularly to Dartmouth, allowing spectacular views of both sides of the harbour. Explore the side streets and unique shops and businesses along with way, stopping at the many coffee shops and cafes in the downtown area. Or rent a bike from I Heart Bikes, grab a map, and make your way down to Point Pleasant Park, where you can explore woodland and seaside trails.

What tour do you recommend for visitors who want to discover an unexpected side of Nova Scotia?

Visitors to our province are often surprised to discover our thriving wine industry. Take a winery tour and savour and sip your way around the Annapolis Valley. You will be amazed at the quality of our local wines and the fabulous wineries, all within a short distance of each other.

Where can visitors discover unique local art?

Nova Scotia has so many talented artists and artisans. Discover a great selection of local art at Argyle Fine Art on Barrington Street. This little art gallery often showcases special exhibits that are fun or unusual as well as a nice selection of local, reasonably priced art. Another favourite, in The Hydrostone district, is 14 Bells Fine Art Gallery, a unique and cozy space.

What location do you recommend to visitors seeking a friendly neighbourhood pub?

Friendly and welcoming would describe one of Halifax’s favourite pubs: The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. It’s in the heart of the downtown, just a block from the waterfront, and has free entertainment nightly.