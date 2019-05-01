Concierge Q&A

Diane Munroe is resident-services manager at Curve and Pavilion in Halifax and a cooperate affiliate of Les Clefs d’Or Atlantic Region. She’s served as a customer-service ambassador in three downtown Halifax luxury residential properties, building lasting relationships and creating memorable experiences.

What’s one event visitors to the city shouldn’t miss in May? ​

Halifax is very excited to host the 101st edition of the Memorial Cup from May 16–26 at Scotiabank Centre. Visitors from all around will be heading into town to see the championship major-junior hockey action, featuring our hometown team the Halifax Mooseheads.

If visitors are exploring downtown Dartmouth, what should be on their itinerary?

​Head over to the farmers’ market at Alderney Landing where the Halifax Transit ferries dock. This market is open on Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday, offering everything from baked goods to handmade jewelry and clothing. After the market you can head to 33 Alderney Dr. for a light delicious lunch at Coffee Matters. They have a menu that features traditional Newfoundland food like turkey and dressing and Nans Goulash.

Where should visitors go to discover local artistic talents? ​

Art Zone on Barrington Street in Halifax offers local artists an opportunity to showcase their work. It’s open Monday to Saturday from noon–8pm. This is a great place to stop and have a look at Nova Scotia’s raw talent.

What spot should live-music fans be sure to visit? ​

Live-music fans should head to The Celtic Corner across from Alderney Landing in Dartmouth. It’s open daily, with frequent live local Maritime music. You will get a true experience of what it’s like to be a Maritimer.

Where can fresh-air fanatics go for an enjoyable day?

​Head over to Shubie Park in Dartmouth with the whole family. Stay a night or two on the camping grounds or take a nice walk along the beautiful dog-friendly tails. Soak up the fascinating history of the Shubenacadie Canal and recharge in the peaceful forest.