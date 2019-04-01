Concierge Q&A

Trevor MacRae is an executive host at Casino Nova Scotia. He graduated from Dalhousie University with bachelors of commerce and arts. He is a professional affiliate with Les Clefs d’Or Canada, giving him the opportunity to form relationships in Halifax’s hospitality industry.

What’s one thing no visitor to Halifax should miss this month?

The Halifax Comedy Fest is an amazing festival that brings in to the city so many great comedians from all across the country as well as internationally. It runs from April 24–28 and with so many venues hosting shows there are lots of opportunities to laugh! Many shows are recorded for broadcast later on CBC.

Where can visitors go to discover emerging local artists?

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs on Barrington Street showcases some of the best local blues artists around. The music and vibe are phenomenal and for the rib lover in your group they serve half and full racks that will make your mouth water.

What spot do you recommend for a business visitor hosting a lunch meeting?

The Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar on Barrington Street is a perfect spot for a lunch meeting. Whether you are hosting one or 20, it can fit your needs. There are two private rooms that can host from 12–16 people and the second floor has plenty of space should you require some privacy for a one-on-one. The food is exceptional, specializing in beef with a menu that offers something for everyone.

What’s a good way to spend a blustery spring afternoon in Halifax?

The Discovery Centre on Lower Water Street is a great way to spend a day. It has numerous science-focused galleries and a feature exhibit which changes regularly. The Museum of Natural History on Summer Street is another terrific way to enjoy your day; you will see many artifacts of cultural significance to Nova Scotia. Make sure you visit Gus the Gopher Tortoise who has been with the Museum for more than 70 years.

What’s this month’s highlight for live-music fans?

Kip Moore, a rising star on the country scene, is a must see for any country fan. He is playing at Casino Nova Scotia on Upper Water Street on April 19.