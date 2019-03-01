Concierge Q&A

Penny Cameron is the Regional Secretary for Les Clefs d’Or Atlantic Region and was the first female concierge in our region to receive the golden keys. After 30 years with The Prince George, she is now part of the concierge team at Parkland at the Gardens, a luxury retirement residence in Halifax.

What’s the best thing about March in Halifax?

With milder temperatures, it is still a great time to go skating at the Oval on Halifax Common, where skates and equipment rentals are free (with ID). Many events are geared for March break with special exhibits like Dinosaurs Unearthed at the Museum of Natural History and the Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not at the Discovery Centre.

Where should visitors go for a unique only in Halifax dining experience?

For a seafood feast, try the famous Five Fishermen Restaurant, in a historic downtown building (originally a schoolhouse) that dates back to 1817. Or Chives Canadian Bistro on Barrington Street, owned by local Chef Craig Flinn, who showcases seasonal local ingredients on his ever-changing menu.

What’s a good place to relax and watch sports?

HFX Sports Bar & Grill is right downtown and within walking distance of the Scotiabank Centre—where the Halifax Mooseheads and Halifax Hurricanes play—and most hotels. Comfy couches, massive big screens, a relaxed menu and excellent beer selection; a great spot to meet friends and enjoy the game. Opens at 4pm daily.

If you only had one day in Halifax, how would you spend it?

Halifax is a great city to explore on foot. Take a map and know that really you can’t get lost if you can always see the Harbour! You could begin at the brand new Nova Centre and walk up the hill towards the Old Town Clock, along Brunswick Street, up Sackville, through the Halifax Public Gardens, along Spring Garden Road, and then head down to the waterfront, stopping at all the little restaurants, coffee shops, and unique boutiques along the way. Drop into the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and learn about the Halifax Explosion, plus the city’s connection to the Titanic disaster. Halifax is a very walkable city, despite the hills! If time allows, visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 —both offer unique Halifax experiences.

What’s the best spot to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

Haligonians become more Irish than the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day! The best spot to celebrate the event is at one of Halifax’s Irish pubs, and two favourites that also have excellent food and great music are Durty Nelly’s on Argyle Street and the Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. Expect a crowd—revellers will pack both spots.

What’s a good way to spend a blustery day in Halifax?

The Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road has everything you need for a few hours of calm relaxation on a blustery day. There’s a beautiful rooftop coffee shop with a great view of the city and a second coffee shop at ground level. The building offers free Wi-Fi, public computers, printing services, and often guest speakers and presentations in the theatre. And just a couple blocks away are the shops of Park Lane, plus Cineplex Theatres.