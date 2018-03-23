Concierge Q&A

Trevor MacRae is an executive host at the recently renovated Casino Nova Scotia. He graduated from Dalhousie University and is a professional affiliate with Les Clefs d’Or Canada.

Q: Excluding your property, what’s a great place to see live music in Halifax this month?

A: The Marquee Ballroom located at 2037 Gottingen Street in Halifax’s North End is an exceptional venue for live music. The vibe and the sound make it one of the best venues in the city, bringing in musical acts from all genres. This month there are some terrific bands gracing the stage, including Protest the Hero.

Q: If you only had one day in Halifax this month, how would you spend it?

A: I would begin by going to the Coastal Cafe for breakfast, located at 2731 Robie Street. It is by far one of the best spots for breakfast in the city. I would then continue on to the Halifax Central Library located at 5440 Spring Garden Road. A beautiful new building that offers something for everyone from a rooftop patio offering stunning views of the harbour, a 300-seat theatre, two cafes, gaming stations, two music studios and much more. Moving on from the Central Library, I would take a tour of the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic located at 1675 Lower Water Street. This is Canada’s oldest and largest maritime museum, housing many relics of Canada’s naval past. There are displays about Second World War convoys, the Battle of the Atlantic, and the Halifax Explosion. A day would not be complete without taking a tour of the Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery, located at 1496 Lower Water Street. It is one of the oldest working breweries in North America.



Q: Where should sports fans go to watch the NHL playoffs?

A: HFX Sports Bar & Grill located at 1721 Brunswick Street is by far the best place to watch sports in the city. With over 90 TVs, there is plenty of opportunity to watch your favourite NHL team plus they have one TV that is an enormous 235 inches. Along with being able to watch multiple NHL games at one time they have a free app that taps into any TV on site so you can listen to your preferred game.

Q: Where should visitors go to indulge a sweet tooth?

A: If you have a sweet tooth then The Old Apothecary Bakery and Cafe at 1549 Barrington Street is the place for you. Everything is made from scratch and locally sourced where possible with delicious selections that include breads, pastries, and cakes.

Q: What should visitors be sure to see and do when visiting Dartmouth?

A: If you are planning on visiting Dartmouth I would suggest taking a walk through Shubie Park located at 54 Locks Road. The heavily forested park has many picturesque walking trails from easy to moderate in difficulty. Bordering on Lake Micmac, a portion of the abandoned Shubenacadie Canal passes through the park, from which the park takes its name. I would also recommend visiting the Shearwater Aviation Museum located at 34 Bonaventure Street. The museum acquires artifacts and documents which exemplify the history of Canadian maritime military aviation. One of my favourite exhibits is on HMCS Bonaventure which was Canada’s last aircraft carrier (decommissioned in 1970).