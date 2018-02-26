Concierge Q&A

Ian Cheverie has been creating special experiences for guests for over six years at The Great George Hotel in Charlottetown, P.E.I. A new member of Les Clefs d’Or Canada, Ian enjoys exploring Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Q: What’s a great way for families to spend a blustery March day in the Halifax area?

A: The Discovery Centre is an interactive science museum and has something enjoyable for everyone in your family. At the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, you’ll learn many interesting stories, such as the close relationship between Halifax and the famous sinking of the Titanic in 1912 and stories of the Halifax Explosion, another fascinating subject for the history buffs out there! Finally, visit the Museum of Natural History and discover their many different galleries, plus the museum is home to numerous live specimens that make Nova Scotia their home, including Gus the tortoise, who is over 70 years old.



Q: What Halifax-area restaurant do you recommend for a casual family meal?

A: A fun family experience is to dine at the Bluenose II Restaurant on Hollis Street. In business since 1964, this diner is a local favourite, especially loved for its fresh seafood and all-day breakfast. Save some room for dessert and walk to the waterfront where you will discover the sweet shop, Sugah at Bishop’s Landing. With many unique confections and even ice creams, all handcrafted by using century-old techniques, the mix of classic old flavours with more modern and inventive combinations will leave you salivating for more.

Q: What’s your pick for this month’s can’t-miss entertainment event in the Halifax area?

A: I would not want to miss Bruce Guthro’s Songwriters’ Circle, happening at Casino Nova Scotia on March 29. This Cape Breton singer-songwriter has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, and his stories and passion for East Coast life will leave you wanting to explore so much more.

Q: What are Halifax’s top offerings for art lovers this month?

A: An art lover cannot miss visiting the largest art museum in Nova Scotia, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on Hollis Street. This gallery lives up to its mission of being a premier art institution in Canada, with over 17,000 works in their permanent collection, as well as many exhibits featuring Canadian and international works throughout the year. Taking place on March 18 is Artful Afternoon, an exhibition featuring a series of fabric collages created by participants of an art-appreciation program for those with dementia and their partner in care. This program offers a hands-on studio workshop and gallery tour. The collage session on exhibit was designed to create a tactile experience through which participants could explore personal memory and community.