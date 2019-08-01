Concierge Q & A

Angela O’Brien is senior executive host at Casino Nova Scotia. She graduated from Saint Mary’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce and has a true love for Halifax. She is a Professional Affiliate with Les Clefs d’Or Canada, which provides opportunities for creating partnerships within the hospitality community.

What are three events that no visitor to Halifax should miss this month?

Cinderella at Neptune Theatre running until Aug. 18, Neptune’s Argyle Street Kitchen Party features Heather Rankin from Aug. 13–18, and there is HFX Wanderers FC Canadian Premier League soccer on Aug. 10 and 21. There is an amazing lineup of events in Halifax this August!

What are your favourite local beaches and swimming spots?

Conrad’s Beach, 35 minutes from downtown Halifax, is perfect for swimming, walking your dog, and relaxing to the sound of the waves. If you are looking for a place to surf (or a surf lesson), then Lawrencetown Beach is the one for you.

What’s a good way to spend a rainy summer day in Halifax?

The Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market is always a good way to start the day. Close by is the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, a National Historic Site on the Halifax Waterfront where you can immerse yourself in the past and experience what it was like to immigrate to Canada.

What’s your favourite spot for a creative cocktail with friends?

Sea Smoke Restaurant on the boardwalk at Bishops Landing has great cocktails with a view of the harbour. My current favorite cocktail is the Nova Bliss featuring Nova Scotia’s Nova 7 sparkling wine and house-made lavender syrup.

What’s your favourite local hole-in-the-wall dining spot?

Darrell’s Restaurant on Fenwick Street in the South End has been one of my go-to restaurants in Halifax for years. The Pita Club is my favorite but if you are in the mood for a burger then the Peanut Butter Burger is a quirky but surprisingly tasty bite.

What’s one thing that every visitor to Halifax should keep in mind?

Don’t be startled by the boom of the Noon Gun, a local tradition for over 200 years. Every day (except Christmas), gunners at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site fire a cannon at noon. This is a tribute to Halifax’s history as a major British colonial military stronghold.