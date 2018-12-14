CONCIERGE Q & A

Todd Young joined Southwest Properties as a concierge at the Bishop’s Landing location seven years ago, before moving to Maple on Hollis Street as lead concierge. He’s a member of Les Clefs d’Or and his favourite thing about the job is the people he meets and the opportunity to help them to the best of his abilities.

What’s the best thing about winter in Halifax?

The best thing about winter in Halifax has to be all the cozy pubs, bars, and restaurants where you can get out of the weather and get something exquisitely warm. Getting the short end of the weather stick means you have to make the most of being inside sometimes and luckily we have no shortage of fantastic establishments in Halifax!

Where should visitors go for a romantic dinner for two?

Wonderful décor, fantastic food, and a downtown Halifax staple the romantic dinner go to has to be da Maurizio in the Brewery Market on Lower Water Street. Perfectly intimate, it allows couples to enjoy private conversations, paired with some of the city’s finest Northern Italian cuisine and a decadent wine list.

What’s your favourite way to spend a blustery day in Halifax?

Grab an old-fashioned hot chocolate and one of the numerous amazing baked goods from The Old Apothecary bakery and café on Barrington Street. Watch Jack Frost safely from a cozy window while sipping something absolutely indulgent.

Where can cross-country skiers go to explore Nova Scotia?

To get a wonderful piece of Nova Scotia without journeying too far outside the city, skiers can enjoy the Salt Marsh Trail. Located in Cole Harbour, this section of the Great Trail (AKA the Trans Canada Trail) offers beautiful scenery at a difficulty level the whole family can enjoy. PS: No rental facilities; bring your own skis.

Where can visitors go to explore work by local artists?

My favourite spot in the city to discover Local Art is the Khyber Centre for the Arts on Hollis Street Halifax; there is always something amazing to find there. It is an artist-run centre for non-commercial work. Everything from painting to plays can be found there at different points in

the season.