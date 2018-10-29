Concierge Q & A

Roger Poirier has been in the service industry for 40 years. For more than half that time, he’s been with Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour in Moncton, New Brunswick. He’s a member of Les Clefs d’Or Canada (an international concierge organization dedicated to high-quality service) and regular visitor to Halifax, staying atop the latest developments and attractions.

For Remembrance Day, where can a visitor go to learn more about Nova Scotia’s military history?

My two favorite places for history in Halifax are the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Both have great exhibits on Nova Scotia’s military history. Although its closed for the season, the Army Museum opens on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to

2 p.m., giving visitors a chance to explore it’s many exhibits on Canada’s military experiences in war and peace.

What’s your favourite event to celebrate the Christmas holidays in the Halifax area?

The Holiday Parade of Lights on Nov. 17 marks the start of the Christmas season in Halifax. Full of joy and light, this parade begins on Barrington Street and winds through the downtown and up Spring Garden Road to Robie Street, featuring dozens of floats, entertainers, and of course Santa Claus. The next weekend, return downtown to Grand Parade square in front of Halifax City Hall for the Christmas Tree Lighting—live music, fireworks, and another visit with Santa Claus.

What’s an ideal place to find a unique gift?

Plaid Place on Barrington Street boasts an assortment of gifts reflecting Nova Scotia’s Gaelic heritage. You can find all manner of tartan-themed apparel, traditional Highland clothes, jewelry, Buchan pottery, and much more.

What’s a good way for a family to spend a blustery day in the Halifax area?

The Discovery Centre is always a good place to visit regardless of the weather. This hands-on science centre offers hours of learning (for all ages) disguised as entertainment. This season’s highlights include the Towers of Tomorrow exhibition, showcasing the amazing things creators can do with Lego. You’ll see intricate depictions of the world’s iconic towers, with 200,000 loose pieces on hand for young creators to follow their own muse.

What’s one experience every visitor to Halifax should have in November/December?

Over the holidays, I always enjoy walking on Barrington Street to Spring Garden Road to shop, dine, go for coffee or a drink. There are dozens of unique little stops on the way—boutiques, cafés, restaurants, galleries, and more. There are lots of festive lights and holiday displays along the way; it puts you in the holiday spirit!