An outgoing person with a theatre background, Todd Young has been concierge for Southwest Properties at Bishop’s Landing since 2011 and a corporate affiliate member of Les Clefs d’Or Canada. He enjoys his role at a property with many permanent residents, where he’s in a unique position to be part of their daily lives and discover more about the city.

For a visitor, what’s the best thing about autumn in Halifax?

Halifax is one of the best arboreal cities in the country. When the leaves change colour the city becomes absolutely stunning. Taking a walk through Halifax Public Gardens or Point Pleasant Park feels like walking through a van Gogh painting—so vibrant and beautiful!

What is your pick for the city’s can’t-miss October event?

Alexander Keith’s beer is something that Canadians from coast to coast associate with Nova Scotia. And every Oct. 5, beer loves celebrate Keith’s birthday. This year marks his 223rd. The biggest party will be at the Alexander Keith’s Nova Scotia Brewery on Lower Water Street from 5–9pm with an after party at The Upper Deck in the Historic Properties on Upper Water Street.

What’s the best place to go downtown for a tasty but budget-friendly lunch?

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced delicious lunch alternative to the usual burger or sandwiches, try Arisu Table BBQ & Japanese Sushi at the corner of Granville and Sackville streets. It offers a plethora of delicious delicacies including handmade sushi and tableside barbecue. It’s a lunch and an experience.

What seasonal favourites should visitors watch for in local restaurants?

Autumn is harvest time in the Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia’s agricultural hub, famous for its produce worldwide. Local chefs often use the produce in many ways. Apples, pears, pumpkins, and root vegetables often appear in unique and stylized way to tickle the taste buds and entice the senses. Grapes from local vineyards create the best wines that Nova Scotia can offer. Pair with locally sourced produce and experience world class cuisine without leaving the city.

Where should visitors go to find unique fall fashions?

Designer Lisa Drader-Murphy has been leading the Halifax fashion scene since 1997. Her eponymous flagship store Lisa Drader-Murphy Boutique in Historic Properties is in a beautifully historic part of the city and provides locals and tourists alike with what they need to look absolutely stunning.