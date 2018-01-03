Top 5 Shops for Winter Essentials

Winnipeg boutiques offer wonderful winter essentials to keep everyone on trend and toasty.

In Osborne Village, Silver Lotus keeps fashionistas comfortably cozy with a selection of soft, hand-woven blends of merino wool and mohair Kolapore hats and Nakiska Loop scarves (pictured) by Canadian designer Olena Zylak. 103 Osborne St, 204-452-3648

For smart and sustainable separates, slip into one-of-a-kind Sarah Sue Design cashmere sweaters modernized with Modal and Bamboo fabric. These sleek winter statements are a beautiful and popular local brand sold at several Winnipeg locations, including the Gallery Shop at the WAG. 300 Memorial Boulevard, 204-789-1769

Windproof outwear is what’s-in-store at Tamarack clothing, retailers that provide quality made parkas from renowned suppliers Canada Goose, North Face and Royal Robins. 2090 Corydon Ave, 204-940-4800

Men and women can put their best winter boot forward by stepping into the European Shoe Shop for a smart selection of Manitobah Mukluks and Smartwool socks. 436 Academy Rd, 204-487-4193

The Wonderful World of Sheepskin carries a wide selection of high quality, custom-made sheepskin slippers, gloves, and fur coats for everyone in the family. 250 Dufferin Ave, 204-586-8097