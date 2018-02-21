Top 5 Shops For Natural Necessities

Soothing botanical ingredients and eco-friendly pampering products head the list of natural necessities for everybody and mind.

Hand it to the Blacksmith Parlour (pictured) to provide the modern man’s answer to great grooming. The company’s signature all-natural whiskey pine aloe scrub, manicure and warm towel wrap are part of the popular Woodsmen’s Hand Treatment. 289 Garry St, 204-977-8267, blacksmithparlour.com

Those who love to nourish skin with pure mineral products will covet the Jane Iredale pure makeup line available at The Magic Room luxury day spa. 264 Edmonton St, 204-943-6702, magicroomspa.com

St. Boniface’s Di Erbe Inc. creates premium handmade vegan soaps and certified organic skincare products, ideal for those with sensitive skin. 111 Marion St, 204-415-7888, dierbe.ca,

Sink into the soft spa-like comfort with the help of Talesma’s Turkish bathrobes available at Humboldt’s Legacy. Made with finest quality organic cotton and bamboo, it’s loomed for luxuriant softness and absorbency. 167 Lilac St, 204-772-1404, humboldtslegacy.com

A spritz of Aveda’s Chakra Balancing Body Mist is the perfect travelling companion. Pure plant essences will balance mood and revitalize the spirit with seven soothing scents. Available at Aveda Institute. 80 Rorie St, 204-452-7380, avedainstitute.ca