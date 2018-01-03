Top 5 Ember & Eats

Enhance the elements of a true winter dining experiencing in one, or all, of the top five restaurants with dramatic, fireside appeal.

Tuck into French bistro fare at Resto Gare by the elegant, double-sided fireplace. Savour the rich red wine broth of the Soupe a L’Oignon Classique smothered in a nutty, buttery Gruyère cheese; or the hearty Cassoulet de Canard. 630 Des Meurons St, 204‑237‑7072

Blaze Bistro is replete with invitingly warm autumnal colours and Tyndall-stone fireplace, lulling visitors into comfort dining. Meld fine dining finesse with a traditional and impeccable beef bourguignon. 350 St. Mary’s Ave, 204-944-7259

Revel in post winter recreation at The Forks with two hot options for fireside dining. An afternoon Under the Canopy ice rink gets finished with the grill at Muddy Waters Eatery. Once greeted by the floor-to-the-ceiling slate fireplace with double copper stacks (pictured); dig into a platter of the authentic, hickory-smoked St. Louis Style Ribs soaked in a bold, bourbon BBQ sauce. 15 Forks Market Rd, 204‑947‑6653

The winter welcome at The Forks continues westward with The Beachcomber. A central free-standing circular hearth emanates warmth throughout the dining room – a perfect backdrop to enjoy a generous pan of Kettle Paella with salmon in a whiskey and maple brine. 1 Forks Market Rd, 204‑948‑0020

A young, hip crowd gathers at Confusion Corner Bar & Grill restaurant for shareable apps by a roaring wood fire. Try a Fiesta Pizza garnished with tortilla strips and lime crema. 500 Corydon Ave, 204-284-6666