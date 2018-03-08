Kevin’s Bistro presents a divine take on comfort food making it the latest ‘hood hotspot for lunch and theatre crowds in Winnipeg’s popular Exchange District. Chef Michael Spence’s menu brings back the 1970’s casserole, adds a spin to spicy cauliflower bites, and ups the mac ‘n cheese ante with a saucy Hops & Blue. 141 Bannatyne Ave, 204-221-5028

Head south on Osborne Street to find intriguing concoctions of ice cream at Chaeban Ice Cream. Lebanese cheese-maker Joseph Chaeban mixes sour cream with beets, and ricotta cheese with poppy seeds, giving each delish dish a name to match originality. Guests are not so subtly encouraged to snap photos and share their treats on Facebook and Instagram with the help of well placed light boxes. 390 Osborne St, 204-475-6226