Chef Spotlight: Wayne Martin

By Teena Legris

CAPITAL COMFORT

After years cooking in Vancouver, Chef Wayne Martin has embraced the authenticity of Winnipeg. Since opening Capital Grill and Bar three years ago, he has been impressing diners with exacting techniques applied to unfussy comfort food. This self-professed chef of the everyman sprinkles hints of his west coast tenure, throughout his menu, like a Dungeness crab cake that has made waves within his fanbase. Accompanying Granny Smith apple slaw accompaniment demonstrates the expertise of his kitchen. Experience a perfect blend of haute and homey at 3116 Roblin Blvd, 204-615-3116.

To check out Chef Wayne Martin’s recipes, go to ciaowinnipeg.com.