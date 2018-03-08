Champions Of Breakfast

Early birds and brunch aficionados can bite into some morning goodness at these top breakfast destinations that offer regional flair and locally-sourced ingredients to their creative dishes.

Cilantro sauce, guac and housemade salsa add a zesty olé to Stella’s Café & Bakery‘s Mexican breakfast. Two sunny side eggs on soft corn tortillas, accompanied with hash browns, green onions, refried beans, and shredded cheddar, add a full plate of hearty fuel for the day. 116 Sherbrook St, 204‑477‑5556

Feast eyes and palate on tempting southern treats like the crispy buttermilk fried chicken on Belgian waffles (pictured), cornbread with coffee, or layered chilequiles (egg nachos), in the laid-back atmosphere of The Tallest Poppy. 103 Sherbrook St, 204-219-8777

Made to order sweet and savoury crepes are served fresh with scratch-made sauces with cute and creative names. Inspired by Japanese street food, these hand-held breakfast treats are fun to eat in the pop art-like interior of Kawaii Crepe. 201-99 Osborne St, 204‑415‑2833, with two additional locations.

Bernstein’s Deli hosts a delish selection of Jewish specialties for the most important meal of the day. The ‘Not Your Typical Israeli Shakshuka!’ features basted eggs on a bed of kale and chickpeas, smothered in a tangy and aromatic zaatar spiced tomato sauce – with a side of toasted challah. 1700 Corydon Ave, 204‑488‑4552

Promenade Café and Wine serves a perfect petit déjeuner with stunning downtown city views. Sip on a French press mocha while diving into divine eggs Benedict smothered in buttery-cream hollandaise. 130 Provencher Blvd, 204-233-7030