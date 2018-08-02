Artist Spotlight: Valerie Metcalfe

By Kelsey Schaefer

VALERIE METCALFE has dedicated more than 45 years to pursue her pottery passion.

Decades of practising this meticulous art form have resulted in stunning works that evoke organic shapes and subtle floral details. She currently produces more than 1500 artworks per year. Inspiration comes from her life-long interest in nature and her love for the flow of a paintbrush.

While Valerie credits art school for introducing her to pottery, much of her learning has taken place outside of the classroom. She is the last founding member of the Stoneware Gallery, an artist-run business managed by a co-operative of ceramics artists. She also teaches classes at the Stoneware Studio.

Valerie admits that following her passion may not have brought her immense wealth, but it’s provided her with something she believes is much more valuable: a lifelong career full of reverence and significant relationships.

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of Stoneware Gallery, where throughout her extensive career, the love of the craft has kept Valerie committed. Valerie’s collections are sold at The Stoneware Gallery, 778 Corydon Ave, 204-475-8088, stonewaregallery.com