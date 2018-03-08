Artist Spotlight: Christian Worthington

By Teena Legris

CHRISTIAN WORTHINGTON is a Canadian multimedia artist who has garnered both local and international acclaim. With over twenty years studying the techniques of classic masters such as Rembrandt and Caravaggio, along with American abstract expressionists, he is endlessly intrigued by historical periods and the experimental trends in art.

Christian is dedicated to applying his broad range of work in a variety of genres, narratives and themes. From representational portraits in oils to contemporary abstracts, he considers himself “an investigative painter delving into sculpture.” Each explorative medium, including his three-dimensional forms in clay, copper, and steel, demonstrates attention to precision with dramatic effects rendered through the contrast of light and shadow.

Seeing each project as an opportunity to explore art on a macro and existential level, his objective is to “take an immaterial essence, an emotion or even a spiritual idea, and make it tangible. Like a transfer of stewardship from conception to creation.”

The desire to delve further into large-scale industrial design led to a melding of creative minds in the spring of 2017. Christian connected with Swiss-born sculptor, Jürgen Cooper Meier, whose art consists of a prolific body of privately commissioned, large-scale abstract steel sculptures. Both artists have created a dynamic series of small prototypes (maquettes), representative of large-scale pieces intended for public exhibit. Paul Zacharias, Director of the LANTERN Gallery, hosts the exhibition of collaborative sculptures by Christian Worthington and Jürgen Cooper Meier from April 6-14, 2018. 211 Pacific Ave, 204-226-2357, lanternshows.com