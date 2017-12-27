New Year’s Eve Brunch at Mount Engadine Lodge

Ring in the New Year at Mount Engadine Lodge with Executive Chef Mandy Leighton

Though we’ve been acquainted with snow since November, winter is officially here. Today we’re experiencing the shortest day and the longest night, and the last remaining days of 2017 have us thinking about New Year’s resolutions and plans for 2018. For those of us no longer in school, January 1st ushers in an excuse for a fresh start that is reminiscent of unmarked lined paper and razor-sharp pencils: the page is blank and anything can happen.

But before 2018 begins, there is still time to resolve making the most of 2017. With ten days left to celebrate the year, Mount Engadine Lodge –located in the heart of Kananaskis Country—is giving you a reason to send off the year in culinary style. New Executive Chef, Mandy Leighton, is serving a New Year’s Eve Brunch featuring dishes such as homemade salmon lox and huevos rancheros ($25 per person, and $17.50 for 6-12 year olds). And if those dishes don’t have you salivating, the Valbella bacon and the banana almond pancakes certainly will.

Leighton comes to the Lodge as a graduate from the Culinary Institute of Canada on Prince Edward Island, and her style of cooking complements Engadine’s dining style, while incorporating the nature surrounding it. In addition to her tenure at the Culinary Institute, Leighton also enrolled at the Canadian School of Holistic Nutrition and is a certified holistic nutritionist; you can bet that her dishes are as delicious as they are good for you. Chef Leighton explains that she is “excited to include different seasonal ingredients from local producers as [she introduces] new dishes to the menu.”

As Leighton helps to expand the Lodge’s dining experience, make sure that you reserve a seat so that you can experience her culinary skills first hand. You don’t need to be a guest of the Lodge to attend the New Year’s Eve brunch, but we encourage you to book a room in the New Year. The Lodge and Chef Leighton’s cooking is the best way to relax after a day of snowshoeing or cross-country skiing (New Year’s resolutions, anyone?).

For more information about Mount Engadine Lodge and for reservations, visit www.mountengadine.com.

For suggestions on activities in Kananaskis Country, pick up the Winter copy of Where Canadian Rockies or read it online here.