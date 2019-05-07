Mother’s Day Brunch in the Canadian Rockies

It’s that special time of year when we take the time to appreciate our mothers and grandmothers. Make them smile with a delightful Mother’s Day brunch! Where Canadian Rockies has put together this list of awesome restaurants to treat your mom for a memorable Mother’s Day.

Banff Mother’s Day Brunch

Buffalo Mountain Lodge is offering a stellar Mother’s Day breakfast buffet for only $29/person. You mom can enjoy chef carved, herb crusted roast beef or an omelette from their omelette station and so much more! You can feast your eyes on the full menu here.

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel has a luxurious Mother’s Day brunch buffet happening in their Riverview Lounge for $89/person and $52 for kids 6-12. They will also host a special Mother’s Day afternoon tea on Saturday and Sunday for $65/person or $32 for children.

Juniper Bistro is doing an all-day buffet from 9 am to 9 pm to celebrate Mother’s Day! Your mom can enjoy their hot breakfast buffet until 2 pm or their hot lunch and dinner stations from 2 pm onwards. There will also be carvery, all-day desserts and nibbles. The best part? It’s only $49/person and $29 for children 5-12.

Crave Mountain Grill will be providing their famous Mother’s Day brunch from 10 am to 1 pm. Treat your mom to a sumptuous brunch for $45/person and bring your grandmother for $36. There’s also something for the kids to enjoy for $23 while children under 5 eat for free.

Canmore Mother’s Day Brunch

Table Food + Drink has their full ballroom open for a delightful Mother’s Day brunch buffet with chef carving, eggs benedict and omelette stations. Don’t forget about the live jazz duo, kids craft area and a three-tier chocolate fountain! All of this is for $39/person or $16 for kids 5-12.

Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino will be featuring a Mother’s Day brunch for $30/person and kids 6-13 are half price. Enjoy their carved baron of beef and crepe station! Moms will also receive a mimosa and a rose.

Devil’s Table invites you to dine with the captain and take your mother to a delectable brunch at their cozy restaurant. Enjoy a delicious special menu designed by chef Marcus Abrahamasson.

The Grande Kitchen + Bar will be hosting a brunch buffet for $39/person, children from 6-12 are half price and kids under 5 are free! Get three chances to try their awesome brunch at 9 am, 11 am and 1 pm.

Gaucho Brazilian Barbecue is where you can treat your mom to endless gourmet meats with their special lunch Rodizio for $33/person or dinner Rodizio for $54!

Jasper Mother’s Day Brunch

Take your mom on an adventure to Maligne Canyon this Mother’s Day. Their new Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen is offering a two course, family style lunch menu for $44/person. Also, all moms receive a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Take advantage of their canyon side patio and outdoor fire pit for the ultimate Mother’s Day outing.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge will be serving a delightful Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 am to 1 pm for $55/person in their Beauvert Ballroom. They also have a separate children’s brunch menu for $27.50.

Olive Bistro will be providing a delicious Lobster Mac n Cheese for $33 which includes a complimentary chocolate truffle for mom.

Jasper Food Tours is the perfect option if you mother likes a little walk with her meal. Join their Downtown Foodie tour for a short, guided walk with drinks and food at four local restaurants. This Mother’s Day, reserve a tour and get 20% off!

And most important of all… tell your mom how much you love her!