Jasper Pride 2018

By Calli Naish

There are so many incredible events taking place at the 9th Annual Jasper Pride Festival that you might get lost in the mountains of celebratory awesomeness! Here’s a breakdown of what’s going down during Jasper Pride this year, so you’ll know what to do and where to go this weekend!

Home Base

Searching for the source of Jasper Pride’s energetic pulse? The Jasper Legion has been transformed into Pride House, the beating heart of Jasper Pride and the organizational hub of the whole shebang. You can head there to hangout and enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack, get info on the Pride events and activities, buy tickets and make reservations, or talk to Jasper Pride volunteers.

Free Events

Thursday, April 19th

Flag Raising – from noon until 1 pm at the Fire Station (518 Geike St), the Pride flag will be raised, signifying the start of the 9th Annual Jasper Pride Festival!

Kick-Off Party – you are welcomed by warm hospitality and open hearts at the Whistle Stop Pub from 6:30 pm to 9 pm for snacks, live music and celebration.

Teen Kick-Off Party – this party is hosted by OUT Jasper and will be filled with games, music, crafts and a lot of welcoming energy from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Pride Beer – Jasper Brewing Company is launching their 4th annual Pride Beer. Head over and celebrate with a pint of their new Citrus Circus Wheat Ale at 9 pm.

Pride Dance Party – shake, shimmy, twist or twerk your way over to Downstream for a late-night dance party from 11 pm into the wee hours of the morning. There will be wristbands for drink specials given out to party-goers who show up before 11 pm.

Friday, April 20th

Pride Coffee House – head to Wicked Cup and enjoy a casual caffeinated afternoon with OUT Jasper from 11 am until 1 pm. You can enjoy your coffee by the bonfire on the patio, or head inside for some board games.

Meet & Greet – Join OUT Jasper for a meet and greet from 1 to 2 pm at 620B Connaught Drive.

Presenting Partner Reception #ForeverProud – celebrate TD’s support for Jasper Pride at Evil Dave’s from 2:30 to 4 pm.

Book Reading – meet author Ruby Swanson, who will be sharing some of her experiences from her book, A Family Outing, at the Jasper Library from 3:30 to 4:30 pm.

Pride Warm Up – locals and visitors are invited to Marmot Basin’s Fireside Lounge in the Marmot Lodge for a warm up and meet up from 6 to 7 pm. There will be complimentary appies and a cash bar.

Fruit Loop Mountain Party – the 4 Peaks Nightclub is hosting an all-night dance party with DJ Queerbait. There will be performances by Fitzgerald Bitchwilliam III, Teen Jesus Barbie and Plastika. The party starts at 9 pm and it may never end.

Pride Burlesque Dance Party – Downstream is hosting another late night of dancing with drink specials for guests who arrive before 11 pm.

Risky Bearness – Head to Whistle Stop Pub for a Risky Business themed evening of 80’s classics from 10 pm until 2 am.

Saturday, April 21st

Line Dancing Workshop – head to the Jasper Legion for an introduction to Queer country line dancing from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

LGBTQA Amnesty International Letter Writing – take some time to sit and write a letter at the Jasper Library from 1 to 2 pm and add your voice to the conversation about protecting LGBTQA individuals from human rights abuses.

Family Pride Stories, Songs & S’mores – from 1 to 3 pm you can gather the family around a fire on the shores of Lac Beauvert for some family-friendly snacks and sharing.

Pride Après Ski – whether or not you spent the day on the slopes, you can head to Marmot Basin for an afternoon chill out with live music, snacks and drinks from 2 to 5 pm.

Ticketed Events

Tickets for events can be purchased online or at the Pride House.

Friday, April 20th

Pride Ski – there will be two guided tours of Marmot Basin for Pride guests, one from 10 to 11 am, and another from 1 to 2 pm. Both events are free with the purchase of a valid lift ticket. Add yourself to Marmot’s Pride VIP list online before April 19th and you’ll receive discounted rates on ski passes.

Jasper Pride Youth Event – local and visiting young adults are invited to enjoy dinner and a movie at the Jasper Legion in support of the Jasper Gay Straight Alliance. The event runs from 5 to 10 pm and your meal is included.

Ryan + Amy Comedy Night – laugh out loud with these Just for Laughs regulars in the Champs Lounge at the Sawridge Inn from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Saturday, April 21st

Aloha Cup – grab a lift ticket, spend the day skiing at Marmot Basin and watch (or compete in) the Aloha Cup. From 10 am to noon racers will be rocking Hawaiian Skirts and Coconut bras while they rip down the course.

Proud and Free Pride Yoga – take a movement and breath class with Alison Charleton at Jasper Wellness from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm.

Pride on the Hill – another lift-ticket access event at Marmot, but instead of racing you’ll be parading down the slopes. Wear your costumes, get decked out and then join Virgin Radio hosts Ian and Chelsea as well as the Virgin Radio DJ for a mid-mountain party. This entire event runs from noon to 4 pm.

Pride Party Under the Big Top – this party, brought to life by DJ Thomas Culture, is just for the grown-ups and features performances by Caravan of Glam. Hosted by Virgin Radio’s Ian and Chelsea, this event takes place from 7:30 pm to 1:30 am at the Jasper Activity Centre.

Dining Events

Fork & Spoon – Jasper Pride Festival’s mini food festival is also a fundraiser! Visit these restaurants for food and drink specials all weekend: Famoso, Whistle Stop Pub, Something Else Steakhouse, Jasper Pizza Place, Liquor Lodge, Wicked Cup, Syrahs, Café Mondo, D’ed Dog Bar & Grill, Papa George’s, Olive Bistro, North Face Pizza, and Jasper Park Liquor.

Pride Brunch – Mountain Park Lodges is hosting Sunday Brunch at C200. Enjoy a full breakfast buffet and Chef’s dessert table from 11 am to 1 pm.

Activities

Pride Spa – The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is offering 20% off products and services to Jasper Pride Participants from April 19th to 22nd.

Art Exhibits – On Friday through Sunday you can check out Mike Flisak’s interactive art at the Jasper Art Guild Gallery.

Glacier Adventures– from Thursday to Monday use the code PRIDE2018 for discounts on Icefield Tours and the Glacier Skywalk experience.

Motorcycle Tours – Ride Proud & Free from Friday to Sunday with Jasper Motorcycle Tours. See the sights from the sidecar during one of the Rockies Mountains most unique sightseeing experiences.

Wildlife Tours – on Friday from 9 am to noon, you can head out with Sundog Tours and search for wildlife.

Guided Biking – explore Jasper by bike with Freewheel Cycle on Friday afternoon from 1 to 3:30 pm. The trail will take you to some of Jaspers most iconic sights and you’ll get to stop for a beer and a bite to eat at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

Guided Hiking – Canadian Skyline Adventures invites you to join them for a guided hike to Old Fort Point on Sunday afternoon, or to the Valley of the Five Lakes on Monday, two of the most stunning hikes in Jasper.

SkyTram – Sign up for the Jasper SkyTram VIP Pride List and you’ll receive discounts on your Jasper SkyTram Flight.

Have fun celebrating and showing your Pride everyone!