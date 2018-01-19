Jasper in January in Full Swing

By: Ashley Materi

The Jasper in January festival kicked off on January 11th for three weekends of classic Canadian fun. Each week brings a new theme to the festival, with a variety of fun events, lessons and demonstrations around the town.

During the first week (“Adventure Week”), rosy-cheeked visitors and locals alike ventured out onto frozen Pyramid Lake for horse-drawn sleigh rides, dogsledding, skating, and shinny hockey games. Pyramid Lake Resort maintains the ice during the winter, ensuring that the two hockey rinks, a mini curling rink and the long loop for skating are clear of snow and debris.

Horse drawn sleigh rides are run by Jasper Park Riding Stables & Outfitters, the same company that does trail and wagon rides during the summer months. The horses are bedecked in bells and the seats have warm fleece blankets to keep guests comfortable during their trip along the snowy shore of the lake. It’s a unique, relaxed way to take in the stunning mountain scenery, especially when cross-country skiers and people on snowshoes cross your path. When you return to the dock, you can warm up with coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs and burgers for purchase by the ticket booth. Sleigh rides to Pyramid Island depart every hour on the hour from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm from the dock on January 20, 21, 27 and 28. Book in advance at 780-883-0900.

During your time at Pyramid Lake, the barking of the sled dogs from Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding adds to the busy atmosphere. While they wait to pull the sleds for guests who take the ten minute tour, they yip and howl in eager anticipation. Guests can interact with the dogs who are resting between tours, which usually quiets the dogs down. Once the dogs are put in front of a sled and are zooming across the lake, silence falls as the team concentrates on running. Tours run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 20 and 27, only cash is accepted as payment.

$40 per adult

$20 per child (age 2-12)*

Children under 2 ride for FREE*

*All youth under the age of 19 years must be accompanied by an adult.

This weekend is “Appetites Week,” so between participating in activities like learning about the pine beetle endemic in Jasper (on snowshoes!) and the eighth annual Loud & Proud Party, make room for Food-a-Palooza! Over a dozen restaurants are taking part in a “culinary crawl” by offering special small plates and beverage pairings. Here are just a few of the special dishes being prepared by Jasper restaurants:

Earl Grey Smoked Candied Salmon – Canadian maple & brown sugar cured Atlantic salmon. Hickory potato cake, lemon & horseradish whipped cream (gluten free available) from Fiddle River

Prairie “Donair” – Tangy tomato sauce, house made donair (elk/bison), smoked bacon, and a house cheese blend from the Jasper Inn Grill

Mediterranean street fries – Sweet potato fries topped with tzatziki, marinated tomatoes and chickpeas, pita crisps, romaine, feta and olives. Gluten free, available vegan, from The Raven Bistro

The last weekend of Jasper in January is “Arts Week.” Events such as a throwback to the 1920s at the Jasper Inn Speakeasy, a book launch and a photography tour that contributes 20% of the ticket proceeds to the Jasper Artists Guild all take place that week. There will also be a fireworks display on Jan. 27 at 9 p.m., and a free festival wrap up party on Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. with live music and drink specials at the Whistle Stop.

January is a wonderful time to visit Jasper, so go enjoy some fun and fall in love with Canadian winters.