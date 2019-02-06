February is the season of love, which has many of you thinking about what to do impress that special someone for Valentine’s Day. Perhaps you need ideas on where to take your loved one for an unforgettable evening, or you want a suggestion on where to go for that perfect Valentine’s Day dinner. We’ve got you covered with a handy list of events and restaurants to make your Valentine’s Day in the Canadian Rockies perfect.

Valentine’s Day Events

Event #1: Check out Communitea in Canmore for their 9th Annual Valentine’s Show. This year will feature the musical talents of Michael Bernard Fitzgerald!

Event #2: Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day iteration of Miss Candy’s Variety Show in the Chill Showroom at Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino. The resort is also offering packages that include a room, dinner and tickets to the show.

Event #3: Take in some arts and culture for Valentine’s Day and grab tickets to Revisor on Feb 13th & 14th at the Banff Centre. Treat your loved one to a night of provocative contemporary dance.

Event #4: At artsPlace you can enjoy a screening of Degas: Passion for Perfection for Valentine’s Day. This is an “exhibition on screen” that will take you from the streets of Paris to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, which holds the largest collection of Degas’ work.

Event #5: Do you want to avoid the Valentine’s Day rush? Take your partner to the Starlight Dinner on Mt. Norquay on February 23rd. The North American Chairlift will lift you up to admire the views on your way to the Cliffhouse Bistro. There you can enjoy the warm glow of a fire and a wonderful five-course meal with wine parings and musical accompaniment by Alanna J Brown.

Valentine’s Day Dinners

Do you feel like doing something classically romantic? Check out some these great restaurants in the Rockies for your ideal Valentine’s Day dinner.

Canmore Venues

Table Food + Drink: Rushed for a Valentine’s Day reservation? Table is running their special Valentine’s Day menu for three days! Get a three-course dinner on February 14th,15th and 16th for only $120 per couple.

Gaucho Brazilian Barbecue: Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day Rodizio that includes all the Gaucho meats you love plus shrimp, mussels, lobster and a guava cheesecake for $70 per person.

The Grande Kitchen + Bar: Get a taste of the Grande’s special Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for $130 per couple!

Banff Venues

Banff Gondola and Sky Bistro: Indulge your date in a truly unforgettable night at the Banff Gondola. The Sky Experience Package is only $89, and it includes a ride in the gondola and some distinctly Canadian, and locally sourced appetizers and entrées from Sky Bistro. Too busy on the 14th? Friday and Saturday nights at the Banff Gondola now feature a stargazing experience!

Nourish Bistro: Need some feel good food on Valentine’s Day? For $99.99 you can partake in a four-course meal with live music by Alanna J Brown and live painting by Andrea McLean at Nourish Event from 6 until 10 pm. For an extra $10 you can get a ‘love potion’ for the evening.

Juniper Bistro: Voted “The Most Romantic Place to Eat” by locals of the Bow Valley come and enjoy a nicely secluded evening at the Juniper Bistro. For only $49 you get a three-course meal and a taxi voucher to take you back to Banff.

Jasper Venues

Evil Dave’s Grill: Feeling a little sinful? Check out Evil Dave’s maliciously delicious three course offering this Valentine’s Day for only $49.99 per person!

Jasper Food Tour: You and your significant other can indulge in a Gastrodisiac experience this Valentine’s Day with Jasper Food Tours. This is a three-venue tasting event will take you to Fiddle River, The Raven and Olive Bistro where you will sample menus designed to boost sex drive and intimacy.