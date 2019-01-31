The Shops of Canmore: Opening Soon!

It’s been a much-anticipated event: The Grand Opening of the Shops of Canmore! This new building combines state-of-the-art architecture with a host of shops, restaurants and services designed to serve locals and visitors alike. They have parking, bike racks and are right beside the ROAM Regional Transit bus stop. We are excited to see this development come to life in Canmore, and we think you should be too.

We had a chance to meet some of the vendors waiting to open in this exciting new location. Here are a few things to anticipate!

After the Hostel Bear closed to make room for a new hotel, Canmore has been without affordable, short-term accommodation. The Canmore Downtown Hostel hopes to remedy this situation by opening in the Shops of Canmore. Taking up the majority of the top floor, this hostel has various room styles to suit a wide variety of travellers. They are excited to bring the hostel experience back to Canmore.

It’s almost tax time! Where do you get your taxes done? H&R Block, a staple for Canmorites, is moving to a new and bigger location. These new offices will allow H&R Block to better serve its loyal customers, as well as increase their capacity to take on new clients.

Eat Fresh! Subway is opening its third location in Canmore! With a large store, plenty of parking and easy access to many major hotels, the franchise is excited to open their new storefront. In addition, they will be keeping their downtown and Bow Valley Trail locations open so they can best serve their customers.

Canmore’s favourite local coffee shop is opening a third location in the Shops of Canmore. These guys are local, friendly and they serve some of the best brew in town. See their Travelling Cup Photo Showcase. The Beamers cup has been around the world! Where will you take your travelling cup?

It’s coming to Canmore! Edo Japan is opening in the Shops of Canmore. Stop in for lunch, dinner, a quick snack or anytime you’re feeling hungry! We’re excited. You should be too. Is it lunchtime yet?

The delicious curry house is moving from nearby Dead Man’s Flats to this more central Canmore location. Their curries are made fresh in house with take home and eat-in options. They are also the headquarters for Mad Dogs and Englishmen dog sledding! Book a summer kennel tour or winter dog sled adventure right in the café.

Love those locks! This full-service hair and beauty salon is moving to a larger location to beautify even more people. If you’re a regular, you know how amazing these guys are. If you’re not, check them out! The Loft has services for both men and women.

Quick lunches just became a whole lot healthier with Freshii! This salad bar offers fresh, healthy food at an affordable price. They’re just as quick as any fast-food joint, but they’ll leave you feeling refreshed and energized for the rest of the day. Who’s up for lunch?

Moving from their downtown location, Embody Pilates is looking forward to their new, large space with stunning mountain views. Never tried Pilates? It’s a great way to improve movement and recover from injuries. Embody also has massage therapists and physio on site. Book a couple’s package and leave feeling refreshed!

Cocktail anyone? This bar plans to be open late and serves unique cocktails created from fresh ingredients, regionally sourced where possible. They accompany their drinks with amazing signature food, prepared from fresh, local and often foraged ingredients. The Sensory offers a fine dining experience any time of the day. Or night.

This is just a sampling of the exciting stores opening in the Shops of Canmore! For a full list of vendors, and more information, click here!