The Rockies are Rough

YOUR SKIN DOESN'T HAVE TO BE

Words by Nicky Pacas

Photos by Rachel Boekel Photography

Being a ‘Mountain Man’ isn’t just about growing a beard; it’s about the skin, too. The Rocky Mountain Soap Company has made a collection of Men’s Stuff to help the roughest lumberjacks smooth things out after a day outdoors. Try the Soothing Face Cream, Energizing Face Scrub and Restorative Eye Cream to moisturize, exfoliate and prevent premature aging.

Do you have dry skin? Stop in at the Willow Stream Spa or the Spa at the Jasper Park Lodge and find relief using products by Kerstin Florian. The Rescue Cream was engineered specifically for Banff’s climate, the Neroli Water is perfect for use during or after air travel, and the Brightening Eye Cream instantly hydrates and smooths fine lines.

Stress stinks. Literally. But the ‘Tranquility’ line by [comfort zone] is a holistic relaxation treatment system with essential oils selected for their anti-stress properties. Try the Tranquility Body Lotion, Shower Gel/Cream, or Roll-on Fragrance for scents of sweet orange, Damascus, rose and cedar wood. Find [comfort zone] products at the Kananaskis Nordic Spa and at the Rimrock Resort Hotel Spa.

With a name like Achy Muscle Bath Bomb in a Bag by Simply Soak, need we say anything more? Find the powdery bath bomb at Project A in Canmore and bask in the anti-inflammatory properties of white willow bark and comfrey.

Break off a square from Field Kit Co.’s Travel Soap and clean up with scents like “The Lumberjack” (wood + smoke) or “The Explorer” (bergamot + ginger). If it’s your hair and skin that needs some extra love, add moisture with Dry Skin Facial Oil and Premium Hair Oil by Velvette Organics. All available at Project A.

Keep your skin feeling hydrated with essential oils from The Rocky Mountain Soap Co.’s Hydrating Outdoor Spray. Even though it’s not a bug spray, you can use it as a natural alternative to keep bugs at a distance.

Protect your peepers with a pair of Smith Sunglasses. Going out on the water? Opt for a pair of polarized glasses so that you can see through the glare. Available at The North Face, Helly Hansen and at Valhalla Pure Outfitters.

Find extra protection with a ball cap from The North Face, available in-store or at Wild Mountain and at Sports Experts.

Choose sunscreens made with zinc for protection and shea butter for moisture.

Try Éminence Organics’ Tropical Vanilla Day Cream, an organic, natural, biodynamic and sustainable moisturizer with an SPF of 32, or the Sunscreen from the Rocky Mountain Soap Co., which uses a non-nano zinc oxide to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Find Éminence products at Mountain Wellness Day Spa and at Verde Day Spa.

The Breakout Buster from RMS can be used for bug bites and acne spots, but the moisturizing and soothing elements of this stick also work wonders on sunburnt lips.