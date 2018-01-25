Romance in the Rockies: Valentine’s Day Suggestions for Maximum Love

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Game of Thrones, you’re familiar with the constant reference to winter’s impending and eventual arrival: we get it! Winter is coming! But what if Ned Stark’s veiled threats weren’t actually about winter’s arrival, but were instead a constant reminder about Valentine’s Day?

VALENTINE’S DAY IS COMING

It seems like just yesterday that we were celebrating the holidays and the New Year, but it’s time to get our heads in the game and realize that Valentine’s Day really is coming. If your recurring goal is to treat your loved one (or a family member, or quite frankly, yourself) to a special day but you never have the time to do the research on what’s offered in the Canadian Rockies, let us do the work for you. And don’t worry; you can take all the credit here.

Love is a Four Letter Word for “Sleeping Buffalo”

Book a table for Valentine’s Day Dinner in the newly renovated Sleeping Buffalo Dining Room at Buffalo Mountain Lodge. Your stomach and your date will thank you after ordering from Chef Kelly Strutt’s special three-course menu.

Start your dinner with a mache and radicchio salad, duck confit spring roll, sherry thyme vinaigrette, and roasted beet puree. Then choose between sesame spiced seared tuna and boar tenderloin before indulging in a triple chocolate mousse tower.

It’s hard to say what’s better: the fact that the menu pairs expertly with Wine Director Brad Royale’s Gold Glass Award winning wine list, or that you don’t have to share your dessert. Nothing says “love” better than dessert autonomy.

$64+tax/person

Reservations recommended. Call (403)760-4484 to make a reservation in the dining room, or book online through open table. Reservations for a room at Buffalo Mountain Lodge can be made by calling (403) 775-7755 or by booking online here.





Light up your Love Life

For adventurous lovers and lovers of skiing, book the February 14th Torchlight Dinner ski experience at the Lake Louise Ski Resort. Start at the Whitehorn Lodge with drinks, appetizers, and live music before enjoying after hours fresh tracks down a torch lit groomed run (you’ll feel like a celebrity with professional staff as escorts). Once down at the Sitzmark Lounge, more food and entertainment await you.

The whole package (including your last ride lift ticket) is $81.35 for adults (13+), $54.55 for children aged 6-12, and free for kids under 6. A dinner- and dance-only option (no skiing or mid-mountain après drinks, appetizers, and entertainment) is also available for a reduced price.

If you want to enjoy the night but are concerned about your transportation home, the Lake Louise Ski Resort can you to a Lake Louise or Banff hotel ($5/seat and $10/seat respectively). More information about booking can be found here or you can call the Snow School at 1-403-522-1333.

Lake Louise loves you.

Set your Sights on Love (and Mountains)

The Sky Bistro atop Sulphur Mountain is located on the third floor of the Banff Gondola summit and offers some of the most stunning views in the Canadian Rockies. Book yourself a Sky Experience (starting at $85+gst/person): get a ride up the gondola, and then choose an appetizer and entrée from the dinner menu. Drinks are not included in the price, but the wine list is excellent and features exclusively Canadian wines. The Sky Experience is available Wednesday-Sunday after 4:30pm, but there is limited seating, so make sure that you book early to guarantee your table.

Because your gondola ticket is included in the price, you can really impress your date with the mode of transportation to the summit. Limousines are so passé.

In addition to the views, the outstanding regionally-sourced food, and exceptional service, you’ll find rooftop fire pits and a 1km boardwalk– romance is spelled with long walks and stargazing. Is that the spark of love we see?

For booking information, click here.

Be Flexible with your Love

Love hurts*, but it doesn’t have to.

On February 10th, the Yoga Lounge in Canmore is offering an AcroYoga and Thai Massage workshop taught by Tara Koenig. This class emphasizes trust and communication, but will have you thinking about what it means to expand your yoga practice by working with another person. Bring your partner, a friend, your mom—your options are endless and you can make this class as romantic or as platonic as your Valentine heart desires.

No experience is needed to enjoy this workshop, and modifications to the practice will be made to ensure that nothing hurts except for your ex who constantly forgot to make Valentine’s Day plans.

For more details and booking information, click here.

*Love only hurts sometimes

All the Single [insert your preferred noun here]

Valentine’s Day can be a little like rubbing salt in the wound if you’re partner-less. But this year, if you like skiing or snowboarding, Norquay has you covered with high-speed dating on the chairlift. Signing up for this super fun annual event means never having to ask your date if s/he likes getting out for some turns—you already know the answer, making your common interests more exciting than those of most married couples.

If your date is a miss, no worries! You’re on a high-speed chair and chances are the love of your life is waiting for you in the lift line.

This event takes place on February 10th, with registration/check-in beginning at 6:00 pm. Speed dating starts at 7:00 pm with an après ski mixer (with DJ, and food & beverage specials) at 9:00 pm in the Lone Pine. Better still, transportation is covered for event guests so that you can leave your car at home.

$35 gets you registered and includes your lift ticket. For more details and registration, click here.