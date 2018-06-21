National Indigenous Peoples Day 2018

It’s National Indigenous Peoples Day and the unique heritage and significant contributions of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Peoples are being celebrated throughout Canada!

Here are some ways you can join the celebrations in the Canadian Rockies

Canmore

Visit the Chiniki Cultural Centre and participate in the free events they are hosting. From 10 am-1 pm one of the Chiniki Elders will be dressed in full regalia and giving tours of the cultural exhibits and tipis. At 1 pm dancers and singers will be hosting a mini pow wow outside, performing traditional dances and answering questions. The Pow Wow will conclude with a special friendship dance. Throughout the day you can enjoy First Nations inspired cuisine from Stones Restaurant and they will be providing bite-sized bannock to visitors!

Head to the Canmore Market where Lifeways has been welcomed as a vendor. You can check out the work of local First Nations artists and say hi to some of the Nakoda artisans!

Hang out in Canmore for the day! Not only is there a lot of great stuff to check out at the market, there is a parade at 11 am and events at Centennial Park during the afternoon. You’ll have a chance to experience dancing, drumming, storytelling and Indigenous food. There will also be an artist market. After you’ve visited the park head to artsPlace and check out the Indigenous Art Exhibit.

Banff

Visit the Banff Centre where Brenda Holder will be leading two medicine walks at 5 and 7 pm. At 5:30 pm you can take a tour of the Walter Phillips Gallery followed by a tour of the library where there will be displays featuring indigenous artists contributions. After the tours attendees will be lead to the Max Bell Building for Film Screenings curated by Jade Nasogaluak Carpenter and at 7:30 pm Dale Mac will be performing a free concert!

Jasper

Head to the Jasper Information Centre Lawn. In Jasper, National Indigenous Peoples Day is hosted by a different Nation each year. This year the Sunchild Cree First Nation will be hosting events including music starting at 11 am and a demonstration Pow Wow at 2 pm.

Kootenay Rockies

Stay at St. Eugene where they will be hosting a Pow Wow with the Ktunaxa Nation on June 24th. Resort staff will be wearing shirts that celebrate the resort’s Ktunaxa culture and ownership. Across from the resort the ʔaq̓am (St. Mary’s Indian Band) will be hosting celebrations from 1-7 pm with beading, hide tanning, drum making, traditional games and a BBQ.

Celebrate in Fernie with outdoor storytelling with Ktunaxa legends and Metis stories. Make sure to bring an item for the potluck lunch.

Outside the Canadian Rockies

Visit Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and learn about its vibrant and unique heritage at the award-winning interpretive centre.

Stay at the Stoney Nakoda Resort and you will have the perfect basecamp for experiencing all of the events taking place in Canmore and Banff.

Dine at the Grey Eagle Resort where Chief Chiniki is preparing some incredible meals.

We encourage everyone to participate in the celebrations today and we hope you will share your experiences with us and let us know about any other events taking place today and throughout the year!