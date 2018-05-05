Mother’s Day in the Canadian Rockies

Spring has sprung, and Mother’s Day is just around the corner—May 13th, to be exact. We know that you would neverforget to plan something special for your mom on Mother’s Day, but just in case your other plans have fallen through, here are a few ways to celebrate the woman who made you who you are.

Lake Louise

Can you express a deep appreciation for your mother with more than an “I love you”? Yes. You can. Book the Mother’s Day Package at the Post Hotel and your mom will forget that you have siblings (you’re the only one she needs, right?). The package includes one night’s accommodation, Mother’s Day brunch for two, a spa treatment for your mom at the Post Hotel’s Temple Mountain Spa, and a welcome fruit and wine gift. Prices start at $599 for a room with two double beds.

If a full night in Lake Louise isn’t in the cards, make a reservation for the Post Hotel’s annual Mother’s Day Brunch. A buffet-style spread of both savoury and sweetdishes (including lobster, fine cheeses, European pastries and everything in between) will land you in the good books for years to come.

To book the Mother’s Day Package or to make reservations for brunch, call 403.522.3989

Banff

Sunshine Village loves mothers and wants kids aged 6-17 to show their love, too. Any mom accompanied by a child can ski for FREE on Mother’s Day (mothers can ski for free with the purchase of a regular priced Child or Youth ticket).

Before you get out skiing, stop in at the Juniper Hotel and Bistro for the Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet. Because it starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., you can get there early and eat brunch for breakfast, or you can get to the hill, ski a few runs and then make your way to the buffet for an après ski meal. If you miss out on brunch, worry not! You can show your ski pass between 3-6 p.m. and receive 25% off the Après Ski menu.

For reservations, call 403.763.6219

Canmore

Start your Mother’s Day in Canmore with a brunch buffet at Chez Francois. You can tell your mom how much you love her as you indulge in eggs Benedict, French toasts, crêpes, cheese platters, desserts and more. You can make it a personal experience by reserving a table for just the two of you (you’re obviously the most thoughtful sibling), or you can make a reservation for the whole family. Adults can dine for $35/person, while kids can eat for between $7-$16.95 depending on their age.

After the brunch buffet, get outside for some fresh air as you take a walk alongside the Bow River. While your mom admires the colour of the clear water, surprise her with a gift certificate for a Canmore Float Tour (a signature experience of the Rockies). You’ll feel really good about yourself because you got 20% off the gift certificate by using the promo-code MOTHERSDAY*, and because your mom will tell you that you are her favourite child.

*Book online at https://canmoreriveradventures.rezdy.com/156728/canmore-float-tour. Float tours begin June 9th. The promo-code is valid from now until Mother’s Day.

Jasper

Your mom deserves something beautiful this year and there is nothing more stunning than mountain views. Thankfully, the SkyTram Summit Restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day menu, so you can treat your mom to breakfast and take in the sights at the same time. Ride the Gondola to the restaurant, feast on eggs Benedict and then hike the short trail to the top of Whistler’s Mountain for a selfie, so your mom can show all her friends how great you are.

If your mom isn’t the brunching type, take her out biking instead. There are tons of laid-back trails in Jasper that are perfect for spending a little quality time with mom. Need advice on where to go? No problem! The Jasper Mountain Biking Guide has all the trail info you need, and Jasper Trail Alliance on Facebook is a great resource for checking the trail conditions and closures.

Finally, take your mom to the Miette Hot Springs where she can get the much-needed rest and relaxation she deserves.