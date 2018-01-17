Winter in the Canadian Rockies is predictably unpredictable. While cold temperatures are guaranteed, warm Chinook winds can sometimes have us thinking about spring in January. The best way to dress for the varying weather conditions of the Rockies is to dress in layers so that as the temperatures change, you don’t have to.
BASE LAYERS sit closest to your skin and keep you dry by wicking away moisture.
- Helly Hansen Lifa Merino Crew. 100% merino wool conbined with Lifa® Stay Warm Technology in a 2 layer construction. Available at Helly Hansen
- Patagonia Capilene® Midweight Zip-neck. Superior warmth, breathability and moisture-wicking performance. Available at Patagonia Banff and Valhalla Pure Outfitters
- Lolë Shop Lolë Banff, Jasper, and Valhalla Pure Outfitters
- Icebreaker Sprite Hot Pants (w) and Anatomica Boxers (m). Available at Valhalla Pure Outfitters. Icebreaker also at Chateau Mountain Sports (Banff, Lake Louise), Monod Sports, Wilson Sports Lake Louise and Gravity Gear Jasper
- The North Face Warm Me Up Tights (w) densely knit, compressive tights that are warm, breathable and moisture-wicking. Available at the North Face Banff. The North Face also at Sports Experts and at Wild Mountain Jasper. Icebreaker Oasis Leggings with fly (m). Enough warmth under a pant for really cold days in winter sports.
- Smartwool PhD Ski Medium socks. Breathable Merino blend with targeted ventilation zones and cushioning. Available at Valhalla Pure Outfitters. Smartwool also at Monod Sports, Wilson Sports and Chateau Mountain Sports.
MID-LAYERS wick away moisture, too, but they also add insulation.
- Helly Hansen Astra Jacket. A mix of insulation and jersey, this jacket is as fashionable as it is functional. Available at Helly Hansen.
- The North Face Ventrix Hoodie. A lightly insulated hoodie that features state-of-the-art Ventrix™ ventilation for balanced warmth and breathability. Perforations in key areas are designed to expand and dump heat or contract and retain as you move. Available at the North Face.
- Marmot Toaster Capri. Quick-drying, Primaloft®-insulated tight. Available at Valhalla Pure Outfitters.
OUTER-LAYERS fit comfortably over your base and mid-layers to protect you from wind, cold and precipitation.
- Helly Hansen Elevation Shell. A jacket tested by professional free skiers and constructed with superior breathability, this shell features large cuffs that are easy to adjust with your mitts on. To maintain airflow and wicking capabilities, the jacket is designed to keep your backpack from pressing against your body. Visible colours and a relaxed fit are safety and function features worth wearing. Available at Helly Hansen.
- Arc’teryx Sentinel Pant. Made with GORE-TEX® and lined with flannel, these pants enable movement while keeping you protected. Available at Monod Sports.
- Camp Brand Goods Heritage Toque, Hestra Army Leather Heli Mitt and Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots available at Valhalla Pure Outfitters.
- Buff Knitted Polar Neckwarmer. Buff available at Ultimate Ski & Ride, Monod Sports, Chateau Mountain Sports, Valhalla Pure Outfitters, and Sports Experts.
By: Nicky Pacas
Photos: Jade Wetherell
Art: Alex Mukai Jr.