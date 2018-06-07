Father’s Day Gift Ideas from the Rockies

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift for your dad?

Here are some great Rocky Mountain gift ideas that will put the traditional tie to shame.

For the Grill Master

If your dad is BBQ crazy, then you can’t go wrong with some summer grilling essentials. The best thing about these sizzling gifts is that you know your dad will want to try them out ASAP, which means good eats for everyone!

Marvelous Marinades from Evoolution in Banff and Canmore

Sauces and spices from Bow Valley BBQ

Grilling tools from Kitchen Boutique in Canmore

For the Mountain Man

If your dad loves hiking, biking and all things mountain, grab him a gift that pairs perfectly with summer adventures.

The finest flannel from Rocky Mountain Flannel Co. in Banff

Beef Jerky from Valbellas in Canmore (for snacking on the trail)

A hand-made custom knife from North Boundary Knife Co. in Jasper

Routine natural deodorant from Alberta’s Own Market Place in Canmore (for after the adventures)

For the Man Cave

We know that décor items might not be on the top of your dad’s wish list but the items at these stores might change your mind.

Canadiana and local art from Stone Waters in Canmore (also a go to place for Dad’s Day cards!)

Whiskey barrel woodwork from Magnolia Handicrafts in Jasper

For the Beard

Beards are in! Help your dad keep his goatee looking glorious with these local products.

Slice & Dice Beard Oil from North Boundary Knife Co. in Jasper

Bluebeards Original beard products from Twelve21 in Canmore

For the Fashion Dad

Some dad’s wear New Balance sneakers and khakis and other dad’s dress to impress, but these gifts will keep every dad looking stylish!

Unique and hilarious socks from twelve21 in Canmore

Vintage watches from HighGround in Jasper

Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible Dad’s out there!