Come Home to Canmore: Greet Adventure from your Front Door

Promotional Material

Those unfamiliar with Canmore may think of it as the gateway to Banff National Park, yet for those who live here, Canmore is a basecamp for mountain adventure and unique cultural experiences. It’s the kind of town that you can visit for a weekend, only to realize that you’d rather never leave.

The clean alpine air and mountain vistas summon you outside even on the coldest days, and the mountains provide welcome shade from the hot sun in summer months. Canmore is a diverse community, and its growth is easily attributable to visitors quickly realizing that while a weekend in Canmore is nice, a lifetime in Canmore is ideal.

The landscape of Canmore feels vast, but the amount of land available for residential building is limited. Preserving the natural environment is critically important, which means the chance to purchase a new home is a rare opportunity. Unlike in Banff where there is a ‘need-to-reside’ policy preventing part-time and vacation ownership in the townsite, Canmore offers those interested in mountain living a place they can hang their coat after a day outside.

Stewart Creek, nestled at the base of the iconic trio of peaks known as the Three Sisters, is a neighborhood filled with open and green spaces begging to be explored. It’s close to downtown, yet it affords the quiet, laidback lifestyle for those trying to get away from busy urban centres. When you need them, scenic river pathways lead you into the vibrant town centrewhere you can experience a variety of shops and services, restaurants, artisanal offerings, markets, unexpected events and festivals.

The innovative, contemporary mountain architecture of Stewart Creek reflects a rustic lifestyle and luxury, and the community attracts newcomers and longtime residents, first-time homeowners and retirees. The breathtaking open views offer something for everyone.

If you’re thinking of buying a home in Stewart Creek you’ll enjoy the convenience of working with homebuilders such as Devonian Properties, Distinctive Homes, Quantum-Place, Renaissance, Versant at Stewart Creek, NuAlpine, and Legend Developments. These builders want to customize or modify homes to fit your needs and fulfil your dreams. Offering a range of homes–from single-family to duplex-style and multi-family units, the builders of Stewart Creek design and construct residences to accommodate any lifestyle.

The best way to experience Canmore is close up, so do it! Come to town, visit Stewart Creek and pick out the views you will look forward to for decades. Take a walk through a show home or sales center and stay a while; Canmore is your home now, too.

For more information on Three Sisters Mountain Village, visit tsmv.ca.