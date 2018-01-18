Come Home to Canmore

SPONSORED CONTENT

Greet Adventure from your Front Door

Those unfamiliar with Canmore may think of it as the gateway to Banff, but for those who live here, Canmore is the center of mountain adventure. It’s the kind of town that you can visit for a weekend, but as you get ready to leave, you realize that you’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of what you can do here.

The clean alpine air somehow convinces you to get outside even on the coldest days, and mountain shade provides a welcome respite from the hot sun in summer months. The town is one that thrives on community and togetherness, and its growth is easily attributable to visitors quickly realizing that while a weekend in Canmore is nice, a lifetime of weekends is ideal. Here, living and adventure are mutually inclusive.

The landscape of Canmore is vast, but the amount of land available for residential building is small in comparison. Commitments to maintaining wildlife corridors and the natural environment for all who experience the town make opportunities to purchase a new home a rare commodity. Unlike Banff, which has a ‘need-to-reside’ policy preventing part-time and vacation ownership in the townsite, Canmore allows anyone interested in living in the mountains a place to hang their coat after a day outside.

Stewart Creek, nestled at the base of the iconic trio of peaks known as the Three Sisters, is a burgeoning community of open and green spaces begging to be explored. It’s a location close to downtown, but it affords the quiet, laidback lifestyle for those trying to get away from busy urban centers. When you need them, scenic river pathways lead you into town where you can live the outdoors and experience the arts within minutes of each other.

The views are stunning: Pigeon Mountain to the east, Cascade Mountain to the west.

It’s an escape, but it’s not isolating. The innovative, contemporary mountain architecture of Stewart Creek reflects rustic lifestyle and luxury, and the community attracts newcomers and longtime residents, first-time homeowners and retirees. It offers something for everyone.

Stewart Creek extends to buyers the convenience of working with homebuilders, like Devonian Properties, Distinctive Homes, QuantumPlace, Renaissance, Versant at Stewart Creek, NuAlpine, and Legend Developments, who want to customize or modify homes to fit a buyer’s needs. Offering a range of homes, from single-family to duplex-style and multi-family units, the builders of Stewart Creek design and construct residences so that they accommodate the lifestyles of the homeowners living in them.

The best way to experience Canmore is close up, so do it! Come to town and visit Stewart Creek and pick out the views you will look forward to for decades. Take a walk though a show home or sales center and stay a while; this is your home now, too.

