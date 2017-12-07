Christmas Dinner in Canmore

It’s December and holiday music has infiltrated our shopping excursions and morning commutes. And while we might resist the temptation to sing along with Bing Crosby, we’re certainly dreaming of a white Rocky Mountain Christmas and planning our yuletide festivities. For many of us, this means a lot of mixing, mashing, baking and basting, but visitors to Canmore (and locals looking to keep out of the kitchen) can trade in recipes for reservations and dine out this December 25th.

The traditional Holiday buffet at The Wandering Elk will leave you full of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin pie. If you are hoping to get in on this buffet of favourites, it is recommended that you make a reservation.

Table Food + Drink treats guests to their popular charcuterie items alongside Christmas favourites. With a full Chef’s dessert display and a chocolate fondue fountain, it is no wonder why reservations are required to dine at this extensive buffet.

The three-course menu at Murrieta’s offers a choice of traditional turkey with cranberry compote or classic prime rib with Yorkshire pudding for your main course, both served with a bevy of seasonal sides. Once you’ve made that difficult decision, you’ll have to pick between passion fruit semifreddo or pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Their reservations are filling fast, so be sure to book ahead of time. Don’t fret if you can’t reserve a table as their lounge will be serving the same menu on a first come, first serve basis.

Festive favourites meet fine dining at Sage Bistro where guests will start with a winter salad or maple roasted squash soup before having to choose between sage roasted turkey, Alberta beef tenderloin and seafood risotto. It seems that with these choices, no one will have room for their last (and sweetest) course, Apple Tarte Tatin. The bistro is still accepting reservations for this twist on a traditional Christmas dinner.

With each of these restaurants boasting a family-friendly feast, it seems that the real choice isn’t if you should eat out this Christmas, but where.

For further reservation or menu details, the restaurants suggest that you call so they can answer your questions and book your table at the same time.

Happy Holidays and happier feasting!