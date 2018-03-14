Don’t get pinched this St. Paddy’s Day! Throw on something green and get yourself to any one of these fabulously festive events!

Canmore

Open Mic at Wild Life Distillery

What could be better than a St. Paddy’s Day open mic? A St. Paddy’s open mic with no cover and drinks made with Wild Life’s own spirits on special, that’s what!

St. Patrick’s Day at the Drake

The Orchard Trio is playing from 5 to 9, followed by The Hot O’Malleys on the main stage at 10. Jacks, Jameson’s and Guinness will be on special and there will be plenty of green beer for everyone!

St. Patrick’s Saturday at Tavern 1883

DJ Najee is playing, and Jameson shots and Kokanee are on special. Better yet? the Tavern will be opening the patio!

Banff

St. Patrick’s Day at Sunshine Village

Compete in the St. Paddy’s Day Treasure Hunt by finding one of the leprechauns and six clovers hidden on the mountain. Then head to the Sunshine Mountain Lodge, Mad Trappers or Creekside for a green beer and a corn beef sandwich!

Sasquatch St. Patrick’s Day

Party at the Dancing Sasquatch with DJ CAIN.1! Join the guest list for VIP access before 10:30 pm.

St. Patrick’s Day with Brent Lee, Andy Loops, Kev Dev & The Swillbillies

St. James’s Gate Irish Pub knows how to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. The party starts at noon, but you can head there for breakfast as early as 10 am. There will be tons of giveaways, so get green and get there!

Dahlia & The Value Villains at Wild Bill’s

If you like St. Patrick’s Day served with a side of country, tuck your green pants into your cowboy boots and head to Wild Bills for a St. Paddy’s two-step!

St. Paddy’s Day at High Rollers

The lanes open at noon, the DJ is on at 4, and there is no end to the St. Patrick’s Day deals at High Rollers: $6 pints of green beer, $6 stout bombs, and $6 Jameson shots!

Lake Louise

Lucky Sevens St. Paddy’s Day Party

Lake Louise Ski Resort has teamed up with Monster Energy to bring the party to Lake Louise! Monster DJs will be taking over the Kokanee Kabin for this free, 18+ event! There will be a free shuttle service to Banff, so there’s no excuse to miss out on this St. Paddy’s après ski!

Jasper

Eat, Drink & Be Irish

You won’t have to miss the St. Paddy’s fun if you are skiing at Marmot Basin. Pete Cherniawsky will be in the Caribou Chalet from 2 to 4 and you’ll find Irish food specials all over the mountain! Irish stout beef stew is being offered in the Eagles Nest and at the Caribou Lounge; corned beef is being served in the Paradise Café; and the Caribou Café is offering a classic Shepard’s pie.

Sláinte