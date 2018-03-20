Celebrate Easter 2018 with Brunch in the Canadian Rockies

At long last, spring has sprung and that has all of us at Where Canadian Rockies thinking about chocolate, fresh flowers, and Easter. Whether you celebrate Easter, or you just want to celebrate the glory of brunch, here is a round-up of some of this year’s best Easter brunch options in the Canadian Rockies:

*we’ve included a few non-brunch Easter activities, too!

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

At the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, “leave the kitchen behind and let [the] Fairmont Chefs cook your Easter dinner!” A Saturday night Easter dinner is served in the Beauvert Dining room at a cost of $77/adult, and $28/child (children 5 and under are free).

The next morning, indulge in Easter brunch from the same dining room and try to catch a glimpse of the Easter bunny as you look out toward Lac Beauvert. The cost for brunch is $55/adult, and $28/child (children 5 and under are free).

Be sure to call for reservations for both Easter Dinner on Saturday night, and for Brunch on Sunday.

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge also hosts a series of fun Easter events for kids, like crafts, an Easter Egg Hunt, an Easter Bunny Tuck-in, and Bingo!



The Post Hotel and Spa

Each year, the Post Hotel and Spa in Lake Louise hosts an extravagant Easter brunch in their beautifully arranged dining room. This year, be part of the cherished tradition on April 1st between 11:30 am and 2:00 pm and taste an exceptional brunch menu prepared by the Post Hotel’s international cooking team led by European-trained Executive Chef, Hans Sauter. After brunch, take in the mountain views as you explore the grounds of the hotel.

For reservations or questions, call 403-522-3989

Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel

The Easter fun continues in Banff at the Fairmont Banff Springs where you can experience the best of brunch at the Riverview Brunch Buffet on Sunday, April 1st from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Enjoy traditional Easter menu items as well as new favourites from the live cooking stations. While children revel in their Easter delights, adults can revel in their complimentary welcome mimosa.

Cost: $85/adult; $50/children (ages 6-12)

Reservations can be made online here or by calling 403-762-6860.

Are you interested in celebrating Easter like royalty? The Fairmont Banff Springs is offering a special Easter tea service in the Rundle Lounge. Choose from one of 12 fine loose-leaf teas and satisfy your sweet (or savory) tooth with the accompanying pastries and finger sandwiches. This special tea service is offered from March 30th through April 1st from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Cost: $65/adults; $35/children. Reservations can be made online here or by calling 403-762-6860.



Waldhaus Pub

You can also make your way to the Waldhaus Pub (the “House in the Forest”) for an à la carte menu featuring items like eggs Benedict and banana French toast on Saturday, March 31st and Sunday, April 1st from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. No reservations are required.



The Rimrock Hotel

All of your favourite items are available this year at the Rimrock Resort Hotel’s Easter Brunch (think: breakfast sausages, eggs Benedict, pancakes, omelet station…), but add some new dishes to your list of Easter desires, like the Crossiant Breakfast Strata with smoked salmon, capers, chives and asparagus; or the grilled pork loin chops with lemon, wild mushroom and arugula.



Mount Engadin Lodge

Get out of town and into the wilderness by making your way to Mount Engadin Lodge. On April 1st, the Lodge is hosting a special Easter brunch menu offering house-made salmon gravlax benedict, maple pecan waffles, potato vegetable hash topped with sunny side eggs, and their ever-popular cocktails such as the Mountain Mimosa and the Canada150 Classically Canadian Caesar. With unbeatable views and food, Mount Engadin Lodge is also offering an unbeatable price; for only $25 per adult, and $17.50 for children, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t un-plug and celebrate spring from the middle of nature.

Call 403-678-4080 or email mountengadin@castleavery.ca to make a brunch reservation or for more details.

Are you looking for other Easter activities?

-On Easter Sunday at the Jasper Skytram, do your best to find the coloured eggs hidden throughout the station and in the snow at the Upper Terminal. Bring the eggs to the Upper Terminal desk to be rewarded with a sweet surprise! Better still, the Easter Bunny is making a stop at the Skytram in the afternoon, so make sure you get a photo with the seasonal celebrity!

-At Mount Norquay, enjoy Easter brunch served in the Lone Pine Restaurant ($25/adult; kids 6-14, $18) on April 1st from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. No reservations or advanced bookings are required, but seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Norquay is also hosting a free Easter egg hunt. Registration begins at 9:30 am in the main lodge. The hunt begins at 10:00 am. For more information, call 403-762-4421 or email park@banffnorquay.com.

-Meet the Easter Bunny at Sunshine Village on March 31st and April 1st! Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be in the Village from 11 am – 2 pm on Saturday, and on Sunday, they are hosting a special Egg Hunt at the top of the Strawberry chair at 11:30 am.

-At Marmot Basin, join in the Easter egg hunt beginning at first chair on the lower mountain. Search for colourful eggs at the Magic Carpet, School House, and Home Run, and trade them at the Group Sales desk in the Rental Area of the Lower Chalet for special Easter treats. Keep your eyes peeled for Jasper the Bear and his pal, the Easter Bunny.

-At the Lake Louise Ski Resort, the Easter Bunny is on duty from March 30th-April 1st with a basket full of chocolate eggs! On April 1st, kids 12 and under are invited to join in for a free Easter egg hunt at Temple Lodge. Look for the hunt organizers on the patio just before noon.

However you celebrate Easter this year, may it be a day full of chocolate and fresh mountain air!